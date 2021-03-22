Home-cooked meals, weekends cuddling on the couch watching movies, spending time with family, and a ton of affection are what you’d typically find in a Taurus-Cancer relationship. When the earthy bull and the sensitive crab get together, it can feel like two soulmates finally coming together. Although they have their share of differences, this pair of romantics have what it takes to make a relationship last. Taurus and Cancer’s zodiac compatibility will tell you everything you should know about this Earth and Water sign couple.

“Taurus and Cancer are extremely compatible,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “Taurus appreciates dependability and consistency in relationships, and Cancer is certainly a loyal and loving partner. Taurus being a fixed Earth sign helps sensitive Cancer to open up quite easily. Both are supporting of the other and there is emotional depth to the relationship.”

Emotionally, the bull and the crab are very much in sync, as both signs are strongly affiliated with the moon. According to Monahan, the moon rules over Cancer, which means its influence is strongest in that sign, while the moon is “exalted” in Taurus, meaning it’s happy there. “The Moon loves Taurus energy as it means steady and unchanging emotions,” Monahan says. From the beginning, they’ll be at ease around each other, and both partners will feel like they’re at home. Neither partner will pressure the other to open up before they’re ready, which will allow their love story to unfold slowly but surely.

Sexual Compatibility Between Taurus & Cancer Zodiac Signs

When it comes to sexual compatibility, Taurus and Cancer make one hot, passionate pair. As astrologer Arriana Fox tells Bustle, both signs are sensual, patient, and consistent. Taurus is all about pleasure, and Cancer enjoys the closeness of sex. Slow, deep kisses, gentle touches, and cuddling are sure to be part of this pair’s routine. Cancers also love taking care of their partner, while the Venus-ruled Taurus enjoys being worshipped. These two will appreciate each other’s approach to sex, and will be able to please each other in ways that no other signs can.

As their emotional connection grows, their sex life will only get better. “Taurus and Cancer combines ingenuity with intimacy, so it won’t ever get boring,” Fox says. “They have a closeness that allows them to be themselves both in and out of the bedroom, and the bond between them allows them to build confidence within themselves that shines outside of the bedroom, as well.”

Communication Is A Challenge Between Taurus & Cancer Zodiac Signs

Even the best zodiac matches have their share of potential problems areas. For Taurus and Cancer, communication is one major challenge they’ll have to work at. Crabs are sensitive and try to avoid conflict as much as possible. Taurus, on the other hand, are notoriously stubborn. “Taurus care deeply, and that can come out forceful at times which can upset the emotional Cancer,” Fox says.

When Cancer gets upset, they have a tendency to shut down and become passive-aggressive. Taurus can be petty at times, and may choose to not speak to their partner until their partner speaks to them first. To make matters worse, both signs are known for holding grudges. If these two can’t find a way to openly communicate and talk through problems as they come, there’s bound to be resentment in the relationship.

“Open communication and understanding is key,” Fox says. “Once this area is worked through, this couple will have smooth sailing ahead.”

Taurus & Cancer Zodiac Signs: A Highly Compatible Match

Despite the challenges, these two are a highly compatible zodiac match. They’re both commitment-oriented signs who value home, family, and security. They’re loyal, nurturing by nature, and complement each other really well.

“Sugar and spice is this couple’s strength,” Fox says. “Cancer brings the sugar, and Taurus steps in to make it spicy with their strong-minded ways. This is an excellent coupling for a long-term union.”

Sources

Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer