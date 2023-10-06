Thrift shopping is not for the faint of heart. What once was a fun afternoon activity with your besties after brunch has become a scavenger hunt to see who can find the best pieces for the best prices. It’s not for everyone, but if your closet is filled with previously-loved purses and eye-catching vintage coats, you can thank your zodiac sign for your enviable talent for thrifting.

Building a wardrobe with primarily secondhand clothing takes time, energy, and dedication. But for these four zodiac signs, spending hours rummaging around racks of pre-owned clothing isn’t a chore — it’s a reward. The style-forward signs recognize that fashion is ever-evolving, and the best way to keep up with the trends without emptying out their wallets is to thrift shop.

Meanwhile, the environmentally conscious placements acknowledge the positive impact that shopping sustainably can have on the world. For the signs who love completing a task, sifting through the inventory of a thrift store is anything but daunting.

Of course, if your astrological sign isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you should give up thrifting altogether. Just ask your air and earth sign BFFs for some tips on thrifting, and you’ll be decked out in head-to-toe secondhand clothing in no time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The internal struggle between Taurean’s desire for luxury and their need for stability is real. As a compromise, the earth sign is inclined to score its designer pieces through secondhand sellers, so they can rock all the best high-end labels without breaking the bank.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Put a Virgo in a thrift store, and the earth sign will leave no clothing rack untouched. A sign obsessed with perfection, Virgos need to check out everything in the store before heading to the cashier, or else they’ll feel like they’re missing out on something even better. Not to mention, the mutable sign is also extremely detail-oriented and will examine every article of clothing to make sure there are no holes, rips, or stains on the newest additions to their wardrobe. To put it simply, Virgos thrift like it’s their job.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras are undoubtedly one of, if not the most stylish members of the zodiac, so it should come as no surprise to see the air sign on this list. They have an eye for trends and are usually some of the first people to jump on the latest style crazes. They also have their own strong sense of personal style and aren’t afraid to elevate trends and make them their own, either. Of course, they can’t just buy a whole new wardrobe every time a new term like “quiet luxury” or “coastal cowgirl” drops, which is why the air sign will spend hours sifting through thrift stores to find old pieces they can breathe new life into.