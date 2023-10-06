Thrift shopping is not for the faint of heart. What once was a fun afternoon activity with your besties after brunch has become a scavenger hunt to see who can find the best pieces for the best prices. It’s not for everyone, but if your closet is filled with previously-loved purses and eye-catching vintage coats, you can thank your zodiac sign for your enviable talent for thrifting.
Building a wardrobe with primarily secondhand clothing takes time, energy, and dedication. But for these four zodiac signs, spending hours rummaging around racks of pre-owned clothing isn’t a chore — it’s a reward. The style-forward signs recognize that fashion is ever-evolving, and the best way to keep up with the trends without emptying out their wallets is to thrift shop.
Meanwhile, the environmentally conscious placements acknowledge the positive impact that shopping sustainably can have on the world. For the signs who love completing a task, sifting through the inventory of a thrift store is anything but daunting.
Of course, if your astrological sign isn’t on this list, that doesn’t mean you should give up thrifting altogether. Just ask your air and earth sign BFFs for some tips on thrifting, and you’ll be decked out in head-to-toe secondhand clothing in no time.