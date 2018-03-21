With the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming up, everyone's got royal fever. If you're a bit of a monarchy devotee, you're in luck, because 2018 will be packed with movies about royals. So in addition to getting to tune in to the celeb wedding taking place this May, you'll also get to tun in to the films coming out that also feature royalty. Whether it be the actual movie about Markle and Prince Harry, or a Hallmark film about a fictional romance between a prince and non-royal woman, 2018 has got all of your royal needs covered.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't the causes of your royalty obsession, you will still have plenty of other options that don't necessarily involve fairytale romances. For fans of The Crown, who mourn the fact that Season 3 won't air until 2019, you will be ever to revel in the dramatic retelling of historical events with the film Mary Queen of Scots. And if it's the glitz and the glamour of royalty that inspires you to flip through endless photos of Princess Diana's fashion choices, you will also have plenty of material to work with in 2018 with the release of movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Generation Wealth. You may not have the riches of a royal whose wealth has been passed down over centuries, but you definitely will have a wealth of royal-themed movies in 2018. Make sure not to miss any of them.

1 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' Lifetime On May 13, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biopic will come out on Lifetime. The movie's release is almost as big a deal as the royal wedding itself, so anglophiles won't want to miss it.

2 'Mary Queen Of Scots' John Mathieson/Focus Features Margot Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth I, and Saoirse Ronan plays Mary, Queen of Scots, in this exciting film that comes out Nov. 2. It will be well worth the wait.

3 'Royal Hearts' Hallmark Channel It might not be based on actual royalty, but this Hallmark movie that premiered in late February will satisfy all your needs.

4 'Crazy Rich Asians' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Kwan's book, Crazy Rich Asians, swept the country with its release, and now the movie version starring Constance Wu will soon do the same once it comes out on Aug. 17.

5 'Robin Hood' Taron Egerton will star along with Jamie Dornan and Jamie Foxx in a new version of the classic tale. Robin steals from the rich, so some royal jewels might make an appearance. The movie is set to come out in November 2018.

6 'Black Panther' Giphy OK, you probably — hopefully — already saw Black Panther, but it might have presented the most exciting depiction of royalty of all the films from 2018, so it's worth going again if you can. With the tech genius Shuri as princess, Black Panther holds the crown for including the best royalty.

7 'The Little Stranger' Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The movie based on Sarah Waters’ 2009 novel is set in post-WWII England, and even if British royals don't play major roles in the films, their presence — and politics — will likely be felt. It stars Domhnall Gleeson.

8 'Royal Matchmaker' Hallmark Channel This new Hallmark Channel movie premieres on March 24, and it sounds equally as thrilling as Netflix's A Christmas Prince.

9 'Generation Wealth' Lauren Greenfield A documentary that premiered at Sundance, called Generation Wealth, doesn't follow a monarchy in the traditional sense. Instead, it focuses on the people living like royalty in the U.S.

10 'The King's Daughter' Picturehouse Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV steals a mermaid's life force in this epic-sounding upcoming film. If royalty and mermaids aren't the perfect combination, then nothing is.