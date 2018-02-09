In case the fact that it's 2018 hasn't freaked you out yet, here's another wake up call to really rock your world: a list of famous couples who broke up in 2008. Even if you weren't the star student of your high school math class, you can probably put together that that was a full decade ago. These actors are all still famous now, but their romantic situations are completely changed from what we were seeing 10 years ago. Some people are still on the market, but most have settled down with a partner and probably think about their 2008 breakups about as often as you do. (Which is to say hardly ever.)

Long ago as it was, it was a big year for breakups. There was the scandal of Anne Hathaway's breakup with Raffaello Follieri, later convicted of fraud, and the dissolution of the relationship of one of the most iconic couples of our time: The Notebook's Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. (They're both reportedly in serious, committed relationships now, so don't feel too sorry for them. Or for yourselves.)

And you know Husband and Father of Twins George Clooney? Well, in 2008, he was still Noted Bachelor George Clooney, who was considered in a serious relationship if he brought someone with him to the Oscars. If only little Ella and Alexander Clooney could see him then. You probably don't even remember whom he broke up with all those years ago, but we do, and we're here to spark some memories. Let's dive into this list and get to feeling old together.

1. Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams

These two may not have gotten along on the set of The Notebook, but they dated off-and-on for four years after filming wrapped. They broke up in 2007, reunited in 2008, and then ended things for good, reportedly because of busy schedules. According to a 2011 interview that Gosling gave to British paper The Times: "Show business is the bad guy. When both people are in show business it's too much show business," he told the outlet. "It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow."

The good news is that Gosling has been partnered with Eva Mendes since 2011, and the two have two daughters, Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016. And life isn't too shabby for McAdams, either; she's reportedly been dating her screenwriter boyfriend Jamie Linden since Summer 2016, with HollywoodLife reporting that the two are engaged in April 2017.

2. Holly Madison & Hugh Hefner

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The late Playboy founder was well-known for his many many romances over the years, but Holly Madison was one whose name stood out more than most. She came to fame on the E! show The Girls Next Door alongside Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, and was widely considered to be Hugh Hefner's "#1 Girl" for extensive periods during their seven-year relationship, which began in 2001. According to Entertainment Tonight, their breakup was over Hefner's unwillingness to get married, but Madison later alleged verbal and emotional abuse during her time in the house.

After the split, Madison married Pasquale Rotella in 2013, and the two are parents to Rainbow Aurora, born 2013, and Forest Leonardo Antonio, born 2016. Hefner married Crystal Harris in 2012, five years before his death in 2017.

3. Christie Brinkley & Peter Cook

Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley had been married to her fourth husband Peter Cook for 12 years when she discovered his infidelity with an 18-year-old that Cook had hired to do clerical work at their home. The pair divorced in 2008, and, in a 2009 interview with Ladies' Home Journal, Brinkley vowed never to remarry.

She appears to have remained single after her 2016 breakup with John Mellencamp. Meanwhile, Cook married Suzanne Shaw in 2012, but the two were divorced in 2014 after similar rumors of infidelity.

4. Paris Hilton & Benji Madden

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Good Charlotte's Benji Madden dated for about nine months before splitting because "they wanted different things," according to PEOPLE. These days, Madden has been married to Cameron Diaz since 2015, and Hilton recently got engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka.

5. Anne Hathaway & Raffaello Follieri

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps the most dramatic breakup of the year was Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri's. The actor and the Italian entrepreneur dated from 2004 to 2008, when Follieri was arrested and later imprisoned for fraud. He got out in 2012 and has not been involved in a notable relationship since.

Hathaway, on the other hand, met Adam Shulman just five months after her split from Follieri, married him in 2012. The actor gave birth to their son Jonathan in 2016.

6. Pink & Carey Hart

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's been a rollercoaster for Pink and her husband Carey Hart since they began dating in 2001, but 2008 was definitely a low. Two years after their 2006 wedding, the pair separated for about a year, with Pink explaining the break thusly on her website:

"The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bullsh*t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be."

The singer and the motocross racer even went as far as to draw up divorce papers before reconciling, but these days, the couple is stronger than ever. They have a daughter, Willow Sage, born in 2011, and a son, Jameson Moon, born in 2016.

7. Paul McCartney & Heather Mills

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul McCartney married his second wife, English media personality Heather Mills in 2002, and they were divorced just six years later. The split was acrimonious and ended in a £24.3 million settlement paid to Mills.

She has not remarried since the divorce, but the former Beatle wed Nancy Shevell in 2011 and appears to still be very much in love.

9. Téa Leoni & David Duchovny

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David Duchovny and Téa Leoni had been married for 11 years when he checked himself into a rehab facility for sex addiction in Summer 2008. Months later, he and Leoni officially announced their separation, which their statement reveals they'd hoped to keep "private for the sake of their children" — Madelaine West, born in 1999, and Kyd Miller, born in 2002. The pair later reconciled before splitting again in 2011, although their divorce wasn't finalized until 2014.

Since then, the 57-year-old Duchovny has been rumored to be dating a 24-year-old named Monique Pendleberry, while Leoni and her Madame Secretary co-star Tim Daly have been a real-life item since 2014.

10. Madonna & Guy Ritchie

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keep your eye on the clock for these next two couples, because timing is a factor in why they were making headlines in 2008. Madonna and Guy Ritchie married in 2000 and stayed that way for eight years and two children — Rocco John, born the day before his parents' wedding, and David Banda, formally adopted in 2008, the year of his parents' divorce. (Madonna also had daughter Lourdes Leon from a previous relationship.)

Their divorce was not an amicable one; the pair did not have a prenup, custody was hotly contested, and there were rumors of infidelity between Madonna and Alex Rodriguez after her divorce announcement coincided with his.

Everything was resolved by 2010, however, the same year that Ritchie began dating model Jacqui Ainsley, whom he married in 2015. The two have three children together: Rafael, 6, Rivka, 5, and Levi, 3. Madonna has added three more children to her brood since splitting from Ritchie — Mercy James, 11, and 4-year-old twins Esther and Stella — but has not remarried. As of Summer 2017, she was rumored to be dating a 31-year-old model named Kevin Sampaio.

11. Alex Rodriguez & Cynthia Scurtis

Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Yankees shortstop and third baseman Alex Rodriguez had been married since 2002, and he and his wife Cynthia had two children together — Natasha Alexander, born in November 2004, and Ella Alexander, born in April 2008. But Rodriguez's wife Cynthia filed for divorce in July 2008, citing extramarital affairs, among other factors. She didn't name anyone specifically, but many couldn't help but notice what they felt were ties between A-Rod and Madonna.

Not only were their divorce announcements mere months apart, but the MLB player had been getting into Kabbalah, of which Madonna was a known practitioner. The performer had also taken her children to a recent Yankees game, and speculation was so fevered that she had to issue a statement denying any relationship ("I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez") and claim that she had no plans to divorce Guy Ritchie. However, she did divorce him, just three months later.

More recently, Rodriguez has been linked to Jennifer Lopez, but neither he nor Scurtis has remarried since the divorce. The two do seem to be on better terms now, however, recently attending a parent-teacher conference together.

And those are the couples of note who said fond — or not so fond — farewells in 2008. Some of them have found their way back to each other in the intervening decade and some have stayed apart, so it will be interesting to see what the state of love in Hollywood is by 2028.