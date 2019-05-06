Another Game of Thrones episode, another brutal death and another devastating heartbreak. Episode 4 of Season 8, "The Last of the Starks" was a fun, and often bittersweet, follow up to the epic Battle of Winterfell that left fans airing their grievances on Twitter. And since stars are just like us, it's no surprise that there were more than a few celebrity tweets about Game Of Thrones Episode 4.

Most of these stars were mourning the loss of Daenerys Targaryen's right hand woman, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), who suffered one of the most brutal and unnecessary deaths in Game Of Thrones history. And honestly, that's really saying something after the Red Wedding.

But, not every tweet was somber in tone. Some people were happy to see a little romance on Game Of Thrones. Like Rachel and Ross before them, Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister had a total will-they-or-won't-they vibe going on for years. Luckily, last night they did finally do something with all those lovey-dovey feelings. Of course, this is Game Of Thrones, where love never lasts that long. Seriously, just ask Gendry Baratheon, the new Lord of Storm's End, all about it. I'm sure he'd love to talk about that sad proposal to Arya with you over a cup of coffee, which it turns out Winterfell has now. Who knew?

So these are the 11 celebrity tweets that will help you unpack the latest episode of the final season of Game Of Thrones. And maybe get a laugh or two out of you, too.

1. Nathalie Emmanuel Like Missandei, actor Nathalie Emmanuel had a message for Khaleesi and everyone else in both High Valeryian and plain ol' English.

2. Ava DuVernay Like many fans, the director had some questions about killing off Missandei, one of the only POC characters on Game Of Thrones. Oh, and a killer side-eye.

3. T-Pain T-Pain's "Chopped & Skrewed" might be the soundtrack for what Grey Worm's got planned for Cersei after being forced to watch the love of his life die.

4. Lolo Jones Sansa, the Lady of Winterfell, not the keeper of secrets, as Olympian Lolo Jones pointed out.

5. Kyla Kenedy Many probably feel the same as thisWalking Dead star. But, it won't be easy choosing where to begin in that first therapy session.

6. Mindy Kaling Facts, Mindy, facts. Euron Greyjoy is the absolute worst, and we all know it.

7. Natasha Lyonne After that Starbucks cup gaffe, hopefully the Russian Doll star's thirst for GoT content will be quenched.

8. Lili Reinhart Spoiler: the Riverdale start got her wish since Brienne and Jaime finally got it on.

9. Leslie Jones Praise the SNL star for pointing out that we're all Brienne of Tarth, and that Jaime definitely did her wrong.

10. Jenny Han To all the boys Brienne loved before.

10. Taran Killam The former SNL star took to Twitter to point out the obvious: Jon and Dany aren't really the best at coming up with battle plans.