11 Shows ‘The Bachelor’ Fans Can Stream While They Wait For The Next Season To Start
The current season of The Bachelor has finally ended, and 36-year-old former race car driver Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is now happily engaged (again). So, in the aftermath of last week's two-part, "controversial" season finale, Bachelor fans wil need shows to watch that will sate their hunger for love, drama, and competition of the reality series. Luckily, there are several streaming shows Bachelor fans will love for one, or all, of those reasons — even while they're still trying to process their emotions about Arie.
When the season first kicked off at the start of 2018, Arie teased fans with a titillating little tidbit to ruminate over for the duration of the competition: he'd fallen in love with two women, Arie told the camera. Rumors immediately began to circulate as to what the ominous, unexplained harbinger might actually mean for his final decision, but it's probably safe to say that even the most ardent of Bachelor enthusiasts couldn't have anticipated the way everything actually went down. Luyendyk's now-notorious engagement reversal saw him break up with unsuspecting fiancee, Becca Kufrin, in the hopes of rekindling a relationship with his original runner-up, Lauren Burnham. When it all played out onscreen, it proved a sort of catch-22 for fans: on one hand, they'd finally received the answer they'd been pining over for the better part of 10 weeks; but, on the other, learning Luyendyk's finale decision meant saying goodbye to The Bachelor 'til next year.
For all those fans who've already been scrambling to fill the Bachelor-sized hole in their weekly routines, here are 11 shows to stream right now if you're obsessed with The Bachelor.
1'UnREAL'
Ever wondered what it's actually like to work for a reality dating show? Borne loosely out of creator Sarah Gertrude's real-life experiences as an associate producer on The Bachelor, Lifetime's UnREAL is a smart, razor-sharp exploration of the wily behind-the-scenes workings of reality television. The TV series that sets the primary backdrop for UnREAL is — perhaps not so coincidentally — also a dating show. And, as much as UnREAL will likely prove a compelling watch for Bachelor fans (or at least provide them with some part-amusing, part-alarming juxtaposition), its quick-witted critique of the reality TV industry at large will probably appeal to Bachelor dissenters, too. UnREAL's third season recently kicked off on Lifetime Monday night, Feb. 26, but Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.
2'Love'
Careening into its third — and final — season, Love is the perfect Netflix original series for fans of the good old-fashioned rom-com. Starring quirky comedy veterans Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs, Love is an offbeat depiction of the endearing (albeit, often foolish) trials and tribulations that tend to accompany the modern-day relationship. Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix March 3. Until then, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream.
3'Married at First Sight'
For everyone who thought The Bachelor's dating timeline was accelerated, Lifetime's Married at First Sight takes matchmaking to a whole new level. Each season's premise essentially boils down to this: three couples are paired up by a panel of relationship experts, who arrange for a "blind date," of sorts. Except, in this case, the "blind date" happens at the altar. Yes, that's right — this show is literally about couples who tie the knot upon their first meeting. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Hulu.
4'The Bachelor Winter Games'
For anyone who's curious about what The Bachelor looks like in its overseas iterations — of which, there are many — The Bachelor Winter Games is probably worth a watch. Sort of like a cross between The Bachelor, the Winter Olympics, and MTV's The Challenge, the series' inaugural season finished strong last week with an super dramatic finale episode. The show's entire first season is available to stream on Hulu.
5'Vanderpump Rules'
With the series' sixth season well underway, Vanderpump Rules fans can catch up on all the drama from years' past, now thanks to Hulu. And, as Vanderpump fans already know, that's a lot of drama. (When it comes to the drunken, boisterous antics of SUR Restaurant's acid-tongued wait staff, calamity seems like par for the course.) The complete series is now available to stream on Hulu, through Season 5. Which means fans can now relive Tom and Katie's wedding as many times as they'd like.
6'Millionaire Matchmaker'
This one is for all the dating show enthusiasts who've found themselves wondering more about the matchmaking mastermind behind the onscreen romance than the romance itself. Now in its eighth season, the Bravo-helmed reality series follows millionaire matchmaker (as in, literally a matchmaker for millionaires) Patti Sanger as she plays cupid to a series of wealthy single folks looking for love. All eight seasons are available to stream on Hulu.
7'Easy'
With a star-studded cast and anthology-style narrative, Netflix's Easy offers viewers a glimpse into what romance looks like, in all its eclectic variations. For the most part, each episode touts its own unique storyline; the vignettes, whose individual tenors range from slapstick to distinctly heartrending, then serve to compose the series' narrative patchwork. All in all, Easy proves a quirky, intimate, and (as anyone who's seen the show will probably agree) remarkably accurate depiction of the modern-day relationship — in all its messy, chaotic, and often delightfully nonsensical glory. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.
8'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
For those whose Bachelor obsession is rooted less in the series' romantic entanglements and more in the singularly cutthroat competitiveness that tends to manifest among each season's cast of female contenders (hey, no judgments here), then Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is probably a pretty solid fallback series to binge while the Bachelor drama is on hiatus. The drama-filled, female-fronted reality show is currently in its eighth season, but fans can now catch up on seasons 1-7 on Hulu.
9'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Same concept as No. 8, but the opposite coast. Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta historically touts perhaps the most consistent stream of bold-faced, inter-cast drama the Housewives franchise has ever seen. Not quite convinced? Check out seasons 1-9 on Hulu, and see for yourself.
10'Flavor of Love'
Starring Public Enemy frontman Flavor Flav (colloquially referred to on the show as simply, "Flav"), this VH1-helmed reality dating show follows the same basic structure as The Bachelor: It follows one eligible bachelor's dogged quest for "the one," which, as is generally the case when it comes to game shows of the romance variety, essentially entails selecting some 20 female contenders to compete in a season-long competition for his heart. The show ran for three seasons spanning the better part of 2006-2008. So, for anyone looking for an old-school Bachelor rendition with a slightly wilder premise, all three seasons of Flavor of Love are available to stream on Hulu.
11'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'
And, to quench your thirst for a fiery, female-fronted comeback story, Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce provides all the stopgap tools necessary to overcome a seemingly indelible bout of heartache. Such tools, as the series explains, include: rendezvousing with handsome young strangers at glitzy nightclubs, occasionally accidentally sleeping with your ex, and, of course, leaning on your girlfriends for support when the going gets a little too tough. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.
And now with these TV shows, the wait for the next season of The Bachelor won't seem as long.