As Ilana Wexler so appropriately put it in season one of Broad City, "It's 2014. Anal is on the menu;" and five years later, she's still right. While anal play — whether it's dabbling in anal stimulation or going straight for the penetrative anal sex — has definitely been on the menu for quite a while, it's still something that can feel a bit taboo. For others, those who have tried and enjoyed it, it's a great way to explore other parts of the body. But when it comes to anything anal-related, the first step is getting past that taboo factor and seeing anal stimulation as just another way to experience pleasure. Especially since anal stimulation is something everyone can experiment with and enjoy.

"One of the great things about anal play is that folks with any genitalia can enjoy it," Alicia Sinclair, Founder and CEO of b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The sensations and experiences that feel good to you have nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender. It’s kind of like how the food that you enjoy is a totally different question than who you want to have dinner with."

No matter what type of anal stimulation you're looking for there's a toy out there that's going to hit the spot, literally and metaphorically. Just don't forget the lube.

1. b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 Rimming Plug 2 $150 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe For those who aren't new to anal stimulation, the Rimming Plug 2 is a great option because it has girth to it and rotating beads at the neck that, as the name suggests, feels like a rim job. If you're a newbie and it looks a little too intense, then you can start with the Rimming Plug Petite. It's the same, but just smaller in size. No matter which size you choose, lube is paramount. Also, now through May 31, you'll get a free Sensual Care Set worth $30 with this purchase in honor of International Masturbation Month!

2. Pfun Plug Pfun Plug $95 Babeland Buy on Babeland For those who crave a lot of weight — relatively speaking — in their anus, Pfun is the ideal toy for that. When it comes to anal play, for some, heaviness is everything. It gives the feeling of being completely full which some anal aficionados really love.

3. LELO Hugo LELO HUGO $219 LELO Buy on LELO Although marketed as a prostate massager, you don't need a prostate to enjoy the girth and shape of the LELO Hugo. You also don't need a partner to be the one with the remote control in hand. May is International Masturbation Month after all, so there's no better month to take total control of your own anal pleasure.

4. Rusé Double Dildo Rusé Double Dildo $79.99 Babeland Buy on Babeland When it comes to double penetration, it doesn't need to be what you see in porn: two people with penises penetrating a vagina and ass simultaneously. In fact, toys like the Rusé Double Dildo can penetrate both spots at the same time without all the fuss of having a threesome.

5. We-Vibe Ditto Vibrating Butt Plug We-Vibe Ditto Vibrating Butt Plug $120 Wildflower Buy on Wildflower What makes the We-Vibe Ditto so special is that while, yes, it can be used alone, it can also be used with a partner who just might be on the other side of the world. The We-Connect app allows your partner to control the butt plug with a variety of speeds and intensities, making Ditto one of the best sex toys for people in long distance relationships.

6. b-Vibe Snug Plugs b-Vibe Snug Plugs $45 Babeland Buy on Babeland For anyone who's new to anal play, I always tell them the first place to start is with the b-Vibe Snug Plugs. With multiple sizes, that increase just enough from one plug to the next, these toys offer a great introduction into anal play. By the time you get to the largest plug, you just might be officially hooked.

7. Fun Factory Sharevibe Fun Factory Sharevibe $129.99 Babeland Buy on Babeland Here's another another double dildo that can stimulate the G-spot while stimulating the anus. Or, if you want to share in the penetrative fun, one partner can insert the shorter end vaginally, then penetrate their partner with the longer end. It all depends if you're into double penetration or sharing the excitement.

8. Prisms Devata Glass Butt Plug Prisms Devata Glass Butt Plug $23 Wildflower Buy on Wildflower What's great about any type of glass toy is that they can hold temperature longer than silicone toys. If you want to experiment with with heat or cold, it's just a matter of warming them up or cooling them down (just be careful). And, at $23, this temperature-sensitive anal plug is a steal.

9. BI Stronic Fusion BI Stronic Fusion $199.99 Babeland Buy on Babeland With the right amount of girth and vibration to anally stimulate and an external vibration component that directly gets down to business with clitoral stimulation, this vibrating dildo will bring you that much closer to the elusive anal orgasm. (Yes! It does exist!)

10. Luxe Silicone 10 Anal Beads Luxe Silicone 10 Anal Beads $11 Wildflower Buy on Wildflower Anal beads come in all shapes and sizes. It's just a matter of finding what shape (round versus oval) and size (small to large), works for you. The Luxe Silicone 10 Anal Beads are great for anal training or to insert, one by one, for the big retrieval at the peak of orgasm. The best part is they're flexible, giving a different sensation than an anal toy that doesn't have room to wiggle.

11. b-Vibe Cinco Anal Beads Cinco Anal Beads $160 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe In 2018 I declared b-Vibe's Cinco Anal Beads the best sex toy to try for the month of June. And guess what? I stand by that. Both my partner and I thoroughly enjoyed them and had a lot of fun with the remote control. They might look a little overwhelming, but with the right amount of lube, each bead makes its way in and, honestly, they feel sensational. Once you turn on that vibration, your head will spin — in a good way; not an Exorcist way!

12. Spectral Glass Dildo Spectral Glass Dildo $130 Babeland Buy on Babeland Stunning and perfectly shaped for any anus, the Spectral Glass Dildo isn't just beautiful in the way it looks, but in the way it feels with its extra smooth surface. It can also be used vaginally to stimulate the G-spot (just make sure to thoroughly clean it before switching it up).

13. Powerful Prostate Set Powerful Prostate Set $210 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe Although this Le Wand product is found on the b-Vibe site and it's marketed as a prostate massager, the reality is, as Alicia Sinclair herself pointed out, anal play is for everyone. You can easily use this on your partner — no matter their gender identity — then use it on yourself (washing it thoroughly in between first!) You don't need a prostate to enjoy the "power" this set is going to give your bum.