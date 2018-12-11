13 Sex Toy, Condom, & Adult Entertainment Companies With Amazing Holiday 2018 Sales
Shopping for people is hard. What do you get the friend or partner who has everything? Easy: buy them a sex toy. No matter what the people in your life are into, there's a sex toy to match. Unlike a lot of gifts that, although may be sentimental in their own way, sex toys are gifts that literally keep on giving and giving and giving.
"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have." Not to mention, sex toys, whether used solo during masturbation or with a partner will, in the long run, make your sex life even better.
And thankfully, as we get closer and closer to 2019, with Christmas around the corner, holiday discounts, sales, and the good ol' "buy one, get one free," deals are all around us. Which is great! No one should have to break the bank to show the people in their life that they love them.
Here are 13 sex companies that have some fantastic holidays deals right now on vibrators, condoms, butt plugs, memberships, and more.
1Ohnut
Ohnut was created to give people more control over the depth of penetration, so as to prevent any sort of pain during sex.
Right now Ohnut is offering $10 off each order and free shipping on domestic orders between December 11-14, with a guarantee delivery by Christmas on all orders that are placed by December 20 when you use code BUSTLE.
Not only that, but Ohnut, which usually costs $75, is now on sale for $65, so if you hop over there and take advantage of the $10 off, you can score one for $55. A $20 savings and free shipping is quite the deal.
2b-Vibe
If you're into anal play, then you want to get over to b-Vibe where there's a lot going on in the way of holiday discounts.
First of all, from December 6-20, there's the Complete Snug Plug Set that's worth $265, but you can get it for $200. Also, if you buy the Rimming Plug 2 or Rimming Plug Petite, you'll get the Sensual Care Set for free. The set includes Premium Water-Based Lube and Foaming Toy Cleaner. Lastly, if you sign up to receive their bi-monthly newsletter, you'll get 20 percent off your first order.
All orders must be placed by December 17 if you want them in time for Christmas.
3Le Wand
From December 10-20, you can get the Le Wand Original Pleasure Set (worth over $300) for $200. The seven-piece set includes Le Wand Rechargeable Massager Original, Ripple, Curve, and Shiatsu attachments, Spiral and Droplet texture covers, and a Feel My Power tote bag. There's also free ground shipping for the whole month of December and 20 percent off your first order if you sign up for their newsletter.
Just like at b-Vibe, if you want it by Christmas, you need to place the order by December 17.
4LifeStyles
For those whose preferred method of birth control and steering clear of STIs are using condoms, then you're in luck because LifeStyles is offering lots of discounts on condoms and lube. From December 20-31 on Amazon, you can get 50 percent off LifeStyles Natural Lubricant and SKYN Maximum Performance Lubricant.
You can also get 40 percent off SKYN Excite Gel and SKYN Cocktail Club 10ct, and 30 percent off a variety of other LifeStyles and SKYN products. So once December 20 rolls around, make a beeline to Amazon.
5We-Vibe
If you're looking for deals on boxed sets, then We-Vibe is a good place to go. Not only is the We-Vibe Sensations Unit Collection on sale for $139, but the Discover Gift Box, a value of $350, is now $249.
6Jimmyjane
Now through the holiday and into the New Year, Bustle readers can score a free glass toy with any Jimmyjane purchase. At check out, just use the code BUSTLEGWP and you'll be given an option to choose any glass toy of your choice. Plus free shipping.
7Doc Johnson
When you get on Doc Johnson's site it can feel a little overwhelming — there's a lot going on there. But once you narrow things down by category, it gets so much easier. So once you do that, toss your goodies in your cart and get ready for 20 percent off now until the end of the year. Just be sure to enter promo code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. (Also a lot of items are already on sale, as it is.)
8LELO
Now through December 18, LELO is offering 25 percent off some of their favorites, including ORA 2, GIGI 2, HUGO, and SORAYA, just to name a few. Then from December 19-January 7, the same products will be 25 percent off, but you'll need to use the promo code that can be found on the site during those dates.
9Babeland
As far as sales and discounts go, there's so much happening at Babeland that you might want to take notes.
From December 11-17, Babeland is offering $25 off any purchase that's $100 or more. During this time, you also get a free Aquatic G Vibe with any purchase of $69 or more — and yes, this can be combined with the $25 off promo. Then, from December 26 to January 1, Babeland will be offering 25 percent offer the entire site (with a few brands excluded) and no minimum purchase is required to get that discount.
10XConfessions
If you're looking to go into the New Year with access to really hot ethical porn, then look no further than Erika Lust's XConfessions. From December 20-24, XConfessions is offering 50 percent off all new memberships. You can sign up for a monthly subscription, six months, or a full year. (Please note the $11.95 a month above is for the yearly subscription that's $143.40, before the 50 percent discount.)
11Dame Products
For a very limited time, you can get $10 off your order when you entire JOY at checkout. If you're not sure what product to buy, although all their products are fantastic, I highly recommend the latest toy Pom. Also, if you want delivery for December 24, you must place your order not later than December 19.
12MysteryVibe
Now through December 27, the MysteryVibe Crescendo — probably the most flexible sex toy on the market — will be 25 percent off. Also, MysteryVibe's latest toy, Tenuto, which is still in preorder status, is $119.99 now through the end of December. But once January 1 rolls around, it will be full price at $129.99.
13Lovehoney
Right now, while supplies last, the Fifty Shades Ultimate Gift Set is 75 percent off! Making it $100, as opposed to its usual $400 and the Lovehoney Best Sex of Your Life Couple's Christmas Sex Toy Gift Set is now $80 instead of $320. Until December 21, LELO sex toys will be 25 percent off and there's a two-for-$15 special on a whole slew of toys that make for perfect stocking stuffers.
When it comes to sales, discounts, and scoring free stuff with purchases, there's really no shortage of things to buy for yourself, your partner, your best friend, or yourself (again). Hey, it's been a long year, you deserve more than a few gifts, so treat yourself with all the orgasms you can.