Shopping for people is hard. What do you get the friend or partner who has everything? Easy: buy them a sex toy. No matter what the people in your life are into, there's a sex toy to match. Unlike a lot of gifts that, although may be sentimental in their own way, sex toys are gifts that literally keep on giving and giving and giving.

"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have." Not to mention, sex toys, whether used solo during masturbation or with a partner will, in the long run, make your sex life even better.

And thankfully, as we get closer and closer to 2019, with Christmas around the corner, holiday discounts, sales, and the good ol' "buy one, get one free," deals are all around us. Which is great! No one should have to break the bank to show the people in their life that they love them.

Here are 13 sex companies that have some fantastic holidays deals right now on vibrators, condoms, butt plugs, memberships, and more.

1 Ohnut Ohnut $65 $55 Ohnut Buy on Ohnut Ohnut was created to give people more control over the depth of penetration, so as to prevent any sort of pain during sex. Right now Ohnut is offering $10 off each order and free shipping on domestic orders between December 11-14, with a guarantee delivery by Christmas on all orders that are placed by December 20 when you use code BUSTLE. Not only that, but Ohnut, which usually costs $75, is now on sale for $65, so if you hop over there and take advantage of the $10 off, you can score one for $55. A $20 savings and free shipping is quite the deal.

6 Jimmyjane FOCUS Sonic Vibrator $129 Jimmyjane Buy on Jimmyjane Now through the holiday and into the New Year, Bustle readers can score a free glass toy with any Jimmyjane purchase. At check out, just use the code BUSTLEGWP and you'll be given an option to choose any glass toy of your choice. Plus free shipping.

7 Doc Johnson iPlease $51.69 $41.35 Doc Johnson Buy on Doc Johnson When you get on Doc Johnson's site it can feel a little overwhelming — there's a lot going on there. But once you narrow things down by category, it gets so much easier. So once you do that, toss your goodies in your cart and get ready for 20 percent off now until the end of the year. Just be sure to enter promo code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. (Also a lot of items are already on sale, as it is.)

8 LELO TIANI 2 $159 $119.25 LELO Buy on LELO Now through December 18, LELO is offering 25 percent off some of their favorites, including ORA 2, GIGI 2, HUGO, and SORAYA, just to name a few. Then from December 19-January 7, the same products will be 25 percent off, but you'll need to use the promo code that can be found on the site during those dates.

9 Babeland Babeland Dahlia $89 Babeland Buy on Babeland As far as sales and discounts go, there's so much happening at Babeland that you might want to take notes. From December 11-17, Babeland is offering $25 off any purchase that's $100 or more. During this time, you also get a free Aquatic G Vibe with any purchase of $69 or more — and yes, this can be combined with the $25 off promo. Then, from December 26 to January 1, Babeland will be offering 25 percent offer the entire site (with a few brands excluded) and no minimum purchase is required to get that discount.

10 XConfessions XConfession Membership $143.40 $71.70 https://xconfessions.com/ Buy on XConfessions If you're looking to go into the New Year with access to really hot ethical porn, then look no further than Erika Lust's XConfessions. From December 20-24, XConfessions is offering 50 percent off all new memberships. You can sign up for a monthly subscription, six months, or a full year. (Please note the $11.95 a month above is for the yearly subscription that's $143.40, before the 50 percent discount.)