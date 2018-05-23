While it goes with out saying that the drama is pretty much never ending when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, you'll be surprised to know that there are an abundance of important lessons to be learned from watching Real Housewives — good, bad, and ugly. Role model isn't exactly the term that may come to mind when thinking about the ladies of Real Housewives. However, despite that notion, there are seemingly many things that can be taken away from watching some of the hardworking wives, mothers and entrepreneurs that are featured on the beloved franchise.

Although the Real Housewives sometimes get a bad reputation for being perceived as a disservice to feminism, it's also worth pointing out that the show itself focuses on the stories of many strong, successful, independent, determined women that own successful businesses and raise families all while facing the scrutiny that comes along with living life in the limelight. Calamity, arguing, and crazy moments aside, Real Housewives is actually quite empowering and feminist for many reasons that many may not surmise at first glance. Though not always viewed as the most positive series in television history, these are some great tidbits from the show that have become gems that many can learn from.

1. Toxic Friendships Should Be Handled Accordingly

There are many Real Housewives friendships that have been toxic from their inception. While many of these unhealthy friendships sometimes seem to drag on for seasons, these ladies surely know how to cut someone off in an instant.

2. Money Can't Buy Everything

The women of Real Housewives have often proven that having money doesn't mean that you have it all. While their lifestyles certainly appear to be lavish from the outside looking in, there have been several vulnerable moments, in which they've proven that there's much more to life than just being rich.

3. Never Settle For Less Than What You Deserve

Real Housewives are the ultimate go-getters, and seem to stop at nothing when it comes to getting what they want in life.

4. It Is Actually Possible to Have it All

Many of the multi-hyphenate women from the Bravo reality series hold down several business and endeavors while also being awesome mothers and wives at the same time.

5. Sometimes You Have To Twirl On Your Haters

The women Real Housewives often serve as a reminder that you sometimes have to show naysayers just how fabulous you are and leave them with something to talk about.

6. Stay Mindful That Dinner Parties Can Quickly Turn Into Disasters

It's best to be prepared for some major drama when it comes to a sit down of any kind with the ladies of Real Housewives. That being said, group dinners are almost always a disaster when drinks get to flowing and flying.

7. Age Is Nothing But A Number

The ladies of the RH franchise seem to be aging effortlessly and appear to be having tons of fun while doing it. A lot of them even seem to be getting better as time goes on in terms of their appearance, personal life and careers.

8. Always Dance Like No One's Watching

Real Housewives always life live out loud and can party with the best of them. Some of the dance moves they've given fans over the years have serves as inspiration to enjoy every moment in life.

9. One-Liners Are A Necessary Evil

On top of their personal seasonal taglines, the Real Housewives cast seem to always come up with unforgettable sayings each and every year. From "Who Gon' Check Me, Boo?" to "Be Cool. Don't Be All, Like, Uncool," the one-liners from these ladies have become words to love by for fans.

10. There Aren't Many Real Friendships On Real Housewives

Real Housewives definitely know how to keep their friends close and enemies even closer. Each and every franchise seems to swap cliques every time you tune in, proving that there aren't many true friendships amongst the bunch.

11. Reality Marriages Are Fragile

It seems that divorce continues to be an issue for Real Housewives' marriages. According to a 2017 calculations from E!, which analyzed each offshoot of the show as well as the franchise as a whole, the overall failure rate of RH marriages is 35 percent, indicating that over a third of Real Housewives unions ends in divorce.

12. Haters Can Be Motivators

These reality stars never appear to let jealous people or comments get in the way of their success. They just keep it moving and appear to use the disdain from their haters as inspiration for upcoming endeavors.

13. Reading Is Fundamental

The Real Housewives definitely have a knack for reading each other and their wordplay is second to none.

While the women of Real Housewives certainly have a great deal of drama to contend with, there are actually a lot of great things to be learned from these powerful women.