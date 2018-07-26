After 22 seasons of The Bachelor, 14 of the Bachelorette, and a few spinoffs sprinkled in, it's hard to remember every single contestant who's ever entered the mansion. Even though a lot of them have done what they can to cement their place in Bachelor Nation history, there are a lot of contestants every season, and even the most memorable can end up getting buried within the large franchise. There are probably a lot of Bachelor contestants you completely forgot about, so it's time for a walk down memory lane.

There's a cycle that comes with The Bachelor; the most recent contestants (especially the winner) tend to stay at the front of our brains, and when Bachelor in Paradise rolls around in the summer, those former contestants cement their place in our minds once again. But there are a lot of people who have been on the show who are worth remembering... especially the ones who came in and brought a whole lot of drama with them. Because this is The Bachelor, and isn't that what we want from these people?

And if you remembered all of these contestants? Well, Chris Harrison would be very proud, because chances are not even he remembers all of these people.

1 Ashley Spivey ashleyspivey on Instagram You might have forgotten about Ashley because she was on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor forever ago, but she definitely needs to be back on your radar. She's constantly speaking out against what's wrong with the Bach franchise, and her tweets are always inspiring.

2 Sharleen Joynt sharleenjoynt on Instagram From Juan Pablo Galavis' ill-fated season of The Bachelor, Sharleen was actually far more interesting than the show gave her credit for. Not only is she incredibly talented with a really cool job — she sings opera — but she also runs her own fashion blog.

3 Kelsey Poe kelseylynpoe on Instagram On Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, Kelsey was villain AF. But now that she's off the grid, she's no longer the talk of Bachelor Nation, which is a shame, because all of her talk about her "amazing story" was reality TV gold.

4 Ian Thompson ABC On Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, Ian proclaimed that he really shouldn't be on the show, because women should be competing for him instead. He was incredibly rude to Kaitlyn, but even the fact that he was a major bully doesn't seem to still resonate with fans. Then again, maybe it's better this way?

5 Tierra LiCausi ABC When she was trying to win Sean Lowe's heart, Tierra was all about showing off her "sparkle," but somehow, that wasn't enough for her to make a lasting impression on Bachelor history.

6 Jesse Palmer jessepalmertv on Instagram Now hosting ABC's The Proposal, some fans might have forgotten that this former NFL player was actually the Bachelor himself many moons ago.

7 Michelle Money michellemoney on Instagram Michelle Money used to be the talk of Bachelor nation after she made her debut on Brad Womack's season, and then after her BIP romance with Cody Sattler, she was back in the spotlight again. Since then, though, she's gone a little off the radar, even though she shouldn't be — she's teaching online makeup courses and seems to be in a really happy relationship.

8 Ashley Salter absalt on Instagram During Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, Ashley was known for picking a pomegranate off of one of the trees outside the Bachelor mansion during the premiere and thinking it was an onion... and she was definitely considered "out there" for the rest of her time on the show. But since then, she's kind of disappeared, starting a family and getting married. Bring Ashley S. back, Bachelor powers that be. She was hilarious.

9 Justin Rego Justin Rego definitely got a bad rap on Ali Fedotowsky's season of The Bachelorette after she found out that he actually had a girlfriend back at home. He was so hated by fans at that point, but now? Most of them have forgotten he exists.

10 Wes Hayden Like Justin, Wes was known for his villainy when he was on Jillian Harris' Bachelorette season. He bragged about making it into her top four, even though he had a girlfriend, so maybe it's for the best that he's been forgotten?

11 Olivia Caridi oliviacaridi on Instagram Poor Olivia Caridi seemed so misunderstood on The Bachelor when she was competing for Ben Higgins' heart — she even ended up being a meme after a scene where her mouth was wide open, and that led to her becoming very outspoken about how she was bullied by viewers. But fortunately, that all seems to be behind her now, because she's mostly off the Bach radar just a few years later.

12 Luke Pell luke__pell on Instagram Luke was so bummed when he wasn't The Bachelor after Nick Viall got the gig instead, and even though he did end up on Bachelor Winter Games, unfortunately, he's kind of fallen off the radar since then. It's a bummer; on The Bachelorette, he seemed like a total gentleman.

13 Britt Nilsson ABC Britt Nilsson is now living happily ever after almost a year after her wedding to Jeremy Byrne, but she used to be a pretty big part of Bachelor Nation, between Chris Soules' season and almost becoming The Bachelorette (and her short-lived relationship with Brady Toops). Maybe she can come back in a non-romantic capacity in the future.

14 Melissa Rycroft melrystrick on Instagram Melissa was part of the most dramatic Bachelor endings ever when Jason Mesnick ended things with her on After The Final Rose because he wanted to be with runner-up Molly Malaney. Now Melissa is living happily ever after with her husband and kids, so it sounds like things ended up for the best.