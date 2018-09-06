17 Best Steamy Movies & Shows On Netflix

One of the fun parts of Netflix is the five minutes to two hours spent scanning through all the streaming service's many options. You never know what you'll land on, or which show you'll fall in love with next. But sometimes, you just want to zero right in on the best options, and get to watching. This is especially true when you're in the mood for a steamy Netflix movie or TV show. In those moments, things can feel particularly urgent.

After all, when it comes to finding a saucy rom-com and sexy TV show, who has time to waste? To narrow down all the amazing options, consider one of the shows or movies listed below. Included are hot films with great plots — think Blue Is The Warmest Color — as well as old favorites like Scandal and Magic Mike. There are also plenty of sweet options like Amélie, and even films you may not recognize, such as Fragments Of Love.

Netflix has definitely got your back in this genre, so if you're looking for something provocative, look no more. There's certainly no shortage of raunchy movies, sweet but sexy shows, and even straight up steamy foreign films. Here, are a few of the best.

1 'Blue Is The Warmest Color' Transmission Films on YouTube This French film follows the story of Adèle as she falls in love with the blue-haired Emma. Throughout the movie, Emma encourage her "to discover desire and to assert herself as a woman and as an adult," according to IMDB. And sexy things follow.

2 'Adore' Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube Adore is a complex but super sexy love story about two lifelong friends, played by Robin Wright and Naomi Watts, who eventually fall for each other's adult sons. Sexy and complicated? We are here for it.

3 'The Tudors' SHOWTIME on YouTube If you're in the mood for a dramatic yet sexy period drama, give The Tudors a try. Following the reign of King VIII, this series features the heated affair Henry starts with Anne Boleyn, as well as the many affairs, marriages, and divorces that follow.

4 'Scandal' Sky Witness on YouTube Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, is a former White House Communications Director who starts her own crisis management firm, "only to realize her clients are not the only ones with secrets." Will she or won't she with Fitz? Will she or won't she with Jake? We're ready to see it all.

5 'The Vampire Diaries' thevampirediaries on YouTube For a classic combo of vampires and love triangles why not re-watch The Vampire Diaries, the show all about a young teen who's struggling to make a decision between two vampire brothers and their supernatural lives, according to IMDB.

6 'Masters Of Sex' AW Editor on YouTube Masters of Sex is a drama that talks openly about "the pioneers of the science of human sexuality, whose research touched off the sexual revolution," IMDB says. That's intriguing on its own, but the show also includes all sorts of interesting imagery.

7 'AWOL' Movieclips Indie on YouTube On the sweeter side of things we have AWOL, a movie about two women who fall in love after meeting in their small town. This was a big hit at the 2016 Tribeca Film festival, and has a perfect score on the film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

8 'Weeds' Audience Network on YouTube Weeds is a TV show about a suburban mom who deals marijuana in order to maintain her fancy lifestyle. But the show has a well-known sexy side, too.

9 'Carol' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Carol, a movie starring Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, follows the story of an aspiring photographer who develops an intimate relationship with an older woman, according to IMDB. Bonus points given for the amazing 1950s costumes.

10 'Magic Mike' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Ah, Magic Mike. The movie about male strippers that we all know and love. While the plot line may be nothing special, the dancing certainly is.

11 'Amélie' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This quirky film follows a French girl named Amélie as she tries to help others fall in love. It's worth a watch.

12 'Outlander' Sony Pictures at Home UK on YouTube This sexy time travel-y TV show is all about Claire, an English combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, according to IMDB. Check this one out for its amazing costumes and sets, as well as the saucy sex scenes it's become known for.

13 'Queer As Folk' SHOWTIME on YouTube This TV show, created way back in the year 2000, follows "the lives and loves of a group of gay friends living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," according to IMDB. If you somehow haven't seen it in the past 18 years, definitely give it a click.

14 'Y Tu Mamá También' gaelgarciafan on YouTube Even though it's about two teenage boys on a road trip, Y Tu Mamá También is just about as steamy as it gets. It's also equal parts funny and dramatic, and definitely worth a watch.

15 'Cruel Intentions' ' Viral Film on YouTube Cruel Intentions is the cult-classic about two step-siblings who try to "deflower" their school's most straight-laced girl before the start of term, according to IMDB. It includes many an old school 90s outfit, and plenty of make out scenes.

16 'Drinking Buddies' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This very flirty movie is about two couples who go away for the weekend and make their lives all sorts of complicated. It also features plenty of craft beer talk, for everyone who's a fan of that.