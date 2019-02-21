17 Oscar Party Recipes Based On Your Favorite 2019 Academy Awards Nominee

After much debate about the categories that will be aired, the songs that will be sung, and the hosts that won't be hosting, the 2019 Academy Awards are finally here. You're only job on Sunday, Feb. 24 is to watch the festivities go down and this 2019 Oscars party menu will help you to fully celebrate the nominees. With so much back and forth from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on what the actual ceremony will contain, it's unclear just how entertaining the Oscars will be when the host-less ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET. But with these Oscar movie-themed recipes, you can ensure your guests will at least have a good time with some good eats.

Watching the Academy Awards can be an all-day affair if you count in all the red carpet coverage. So to keep you going all day, the following list contains recipes for drinks, appetizers, meals, and desserts. Like in years past, this list of Oscar-themed food is inspired not only by the names of the nominated pictures, but by the foods that the characters eat in the best films of 2018. So if you're looking to serve something a little more special than Jackson Maine's signature dish of frozen peas, here are 17 recipes to make for your 2019 Oscars party.

1 'A Star Is Born' — "La Vie En Rosé" A Spicy Perspective This summery drink from A Spicy Perspective made up of rosé, bourbon, grapefruit juice, Chambord, honey, watermelon, strawberries, and raspberries will bring you back to when Ally and Jackson first fell in love. May you always remember them that way.

3 'The Favourite' — Abigail's Pineapple Salsa Love & Lemons Eating pineapples was a relatively new phenomenon in Queen Anne's court in 18th century England, as TIME noted. And while you're familiar with the fruit — and probably don't have a maid who is delivering you one like Emma Stone's Abigail — you can wow your guests (even vegan and gluten-free ones) thanks to these chipotle cauliflower nachos and pineapple salsa from Love & Lemons. Otherwise, you may have to resort to racing ducks or lobsters and then eating them — which frankly, sounds too inhumane and too expensive.

4 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' — Shrimp Cocktail Averie Cooks Don't be the person who steals the shrimp cocktail from the party, be the person who has shrimp cocktail at the party with this recipe from Averie Cooks. Just look out for any guests impersonating Melissa McCarthy's Best Actress-nominated performance by engaging in the unforgivable offense of stealing some shrimp to take home to their cat.

5 'Green Book' — Pizza Rolls Deliciously Yum Viggo Mortensen's Tony Lip Vallelonga has a knack for eating as he drives Mahershala Ali's Dr. Don Shirley. While you could make some southern cuisine, this pizza roll recipe from Deliciously Yum will have you channeling Tony Lip when he folds an entire pizza in half and eats it.

6 'Black Panther' — T'Challah Bruschetta Tori Avey The name of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is just too close to sounding like the Jewish braided bread to be ignored. This challah bruschetta with lemon ricotta and honey from Tori Avey can act as an homage to the king of Wakanda.

7 'Bao' — Bao Buns A Cozy Kitchen The Pixar Animated Short Film nominee Bao may have you feeling guilty about indulging in this Chinese dish, but this vegetarian take on bao from A Cozy Kitchen is guaranteed not to turn into a real boy.

9 'Vice' — Fried Chicken Lauren Volo/The Kitchn Fried chicken really had a moment at the movies in 2018 from Richard E. Grant and McCarthy eating some in Can You Ever Forgive Me? to the rather controversial scenes in Green Book. But Supporting Actor nominee Sam Rockwell's George W. Bush chowing down on a chicken leg while asking Christian Bale's Dick Cheney to be his VP was quite the meme-able moment. Ignore whether or not Rockwell is technically eating chicken wings since this fried chicken recipe from the Kitchn will help you make one of the most talked about foods of the 2018 movie season.

10 'A Star Is Born' — A Star Is Sprouted How Sweet Eats Ally and Jackson enjoy some brussels sprouts during a wholesome family meal at Dave Chappelle's character's house. These veggies lead to Jackson asking Ally a major question, so celebrate that moment with sweet and spicy brussels sprouts from How Sweet Eats.

11 'Isle Of Dogs' — Sushi Love & Lemons One of the most fascinating scenes of Wes Anderson's Animated Feature Film nominee is when a chef makes sushi. While it sounds as ambitious as a bunch of dogs escaping a trash island, this avocado and mango brown rice sushi recipe from Love & Lemons is vegetarian-friendly and doesn't have you deboning a fish.

15 'A Star Is Born' — MarShallow Bars Cookies & Cups You'll likely be stuck with the Original Song nominee "Shallow" in your head until the end of the awards ceremony, so you might as well have some cookies and creme marshmallow bars by Cookies & Cups for dessert.

16 'The Wife' — Walnut Fudge Oh She Glows After six previous nominations, Glenn Close may win an Oscar statuette for her role as Joan in The Wife. Walnuts and sweets are particular favorites of the husband in The Wife (Jonathan Pryce's Joe Castleman) with one of his novels even named The Walnut. And this vegan, gluten-free, soy-free walnut fudge from Oh She Glows could be worthy of its own Nobel Prize.