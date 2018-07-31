19 Movies Streaming On HBO Now That'll Make You So Nostalgic

New movies are great and all, but sometimes what you're in the mood for is just a familiar film you grew up watching. Thankfully, for HBO subscribers, there are loads of nostalgic movies on HBO Now that will give people born in the '80s and '90s that warm fuzzy feeling. From underrated live-action Disney movies from the '90s and 2000s, to a couple more grown-up films you managed to watch anyway, to some all-time classics from the '80s, HBO Now currently offers a killer lineup for those who feel like reliving their childhood.

For anyone born in the '80s, you probably grew up watching movies from that decade and the early '90s starring actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rick Moranis, and Macaulay Culkin. For kids born in the '90s, you're more likely to consider early 2000s films featuring the likes of Shia LaBeouf or Lindsay Lohan — before either of them had ever been arrested — to be the embodiment of happy childhood memories. And for kids born in either decade, you're likely to have seen Back to the Future, E.T., and The Princess Bride during your formative years. No matter which camp you fall into, you'll find something among the 19 films listed below, all of which are currently streaming on HBO Now, that will make you feel that old twinge of nostalgia.

1 'Back To The Future' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Not only does HBO currently have this classic time-traveling adventure, they've also got Parts 2 and 3.

2 'E.T.' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube One of the most iconic — and highest-grossing — blockbusters ever made.

3 'Freaky Friday' DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube This remake of the 1976 film of the same name is arguably even more memorable than the original.

4 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' retro VHS trailers on YouTube It's a miracle that Disney hasn't remade this sci-fi comedy yet, as it's one of the studio's best films to come out of the '80s.

5 'Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey' YouTube Chances are (no pun intended) that you've run into at least one pet named after a character in this film at some point in your life.

6 'Kindergarten Cop' Universal Movies on YouTube One of Schwarzenegger's most quotable roles, and that's saying something.

7 'The Sandlot' prinzefilms on YouTube This coming-of-age tale is arguably the greatest kids-focused sports movie ever made.

8 'Mighty Joe Young' alltrailersinfo on YouTube One of Charlize Theron's first starring roles, and still the only one in which her co-star was a giant gorilla.

9 'Operation Dumbo Drop' Pinch Raccoon on YouTube Not a fan of oversized apes? Then how about an elephant!

10 'Jack Frost' Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube Is this movie about a dad who dies and comes back as a snowman weird and twisted? You bet. Is it also a '90s cult favorite? Yep.

11 'Holes' DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube If Shia LaBeouf's first starring role in a feature film doesn't make you nostalgic, then nothing will.

12 'A Kid In King Arthur’s Court' YouTube King Arthur plus roller blades? Clearly, the '90s was a wild time.

13 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The first Austin Powers sequel is pretty much guaranteed to make you feel groovy.

14 'Cool Runnings' YouTube Does Disney still even make sports movies? If they do, they don't make 'em like this John Candy vehicle, which was based on the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team.

15 'The Borrowers' Universal Movies on YouTube John Goodman is still starring in great films, but this 1997 movie remains the only movie in which he's been attacked by tiny humans.

16 'Thumbelina' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Contrary to popular belief, this 1994 film is not a Disney movie, but one of the more iconic releases from animation legend Don Bluth.

17 'Richie Rich' Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube Admit it, you were totally envious of this kid's lifestyle.

18 'Spy Kids' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This 2001 action blockbuster ended up kicking off a franchise that has thus far produced three sequels.