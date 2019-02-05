20 Valentine's Day Gifts For Chocolate Lovers
Valentine's Day is almost here, and we all know the best part of this romantic holiday: the following day when all the candy goes on sale. Coming in a close second, though, is all of the chocolate you're going to eat the day of. Don't act like you won't be facedown in a chocolate cheesecake, because I sure as heck will. If you know you're going to have a hankering from something seriously sweet, I've rounded up 19 Valentine's Day gifts for chocolate lovers.
Americans love chocolate. We love it so much that, according to a 2015 article from CNBC, we ate around $18.27 billion worth of it that year — which equates to 18 percent of the world's chocolate. #GoBigOrGoHome
It's not just plain chocolate we're noshing on — oh no. We're finding all sorts of interesting ways to consume the sweet. Please see:
- Costco's seven-pound tub of Nutella, because anything smaller would just be ridiculous.
- Rainbow hot chocolate from Swiss Miss.
- Millennial pink chocolate, which millennials will happily take credit for.
- Snortable chocolate, which I can't say I recommend.
Besides being delicious, you don't need me to remind you that chocolate carries certain health benefits, but I will anyway.
For instance, as Bustle previously wrote, chocolate can boost your brain power. It might even be able to reverse memory loss that comes with aging. Furthermore, chocolate can reduce stress, protect your skin from UV light, stop diarrhea, cure chronic coughing, and improve heart health.
Chocolate is good every day of the year, but there's no better time to indulge than Valentine's Day. Here are 19 chocolate treats you won't be able to resist.
1Cupcake-Inspired Chocolates
Cupcake Inspired Chocolate Gift Box, 9 pc.
These Instagram-worthy chocolates look like baby cupcakes, and intuition tells me you're going to have so much fun eating the entire box.
2Chocolate Gift Box
VALENTINE'S DAY FLOWERS 36X8G CHOCOLATE GIFT BOX
This variety box contains 36 bars (!), with flavors like Chocolatey, Fruity, Mokaccino, and Classic. I'll take one of each, please.
3Chocolate Fudge Cake For Two
No one is going to judge you if you eat the whole thing yourself. This cake is made with two layers of dark chocolate cake, and it's topped with a fondant heart. So romantic!
4Chocolate S'more
Picture it: Nutella-swirled vanilla marshmallows toasted to perfection, sandwiched between two chocolate heart-shaped graham crackers, then coated with melted Belgian chocolate.
5Giant Toblerone Bar
Toblerone Giant 12.6-Ounce Chocolate Bar
Who doesn't love Toblerone? Now you can eat almost a pound of it.
6Vegan Truffles
Even vegans can get in on the Valentine's Day chocolatey action. You can buy a box of these truffles from Witerki on Etsy.
7Chocolate Coffee
Cameron's Coffee Roasted Ground Coffee Bag, Flavored, Chocolate Caramel Brownie
Now you can drink your chocolate, too. This chocolate caramel brownie coffee is like dessert in a cup.
8Chocolate Wreath
Dark Chocolate Lover Valentine's Day Wreath
Etsy seller CandyWreathsByCarla came up with the brilliant idea to turn gourmet dark ganache chocolate hearts and cherry hard candy into wreaths, and I approve.
9Hot Chocolate Pops
12 Peppermint Hot Chocolate Pop
Simply stir these in hot milk or coffee and you have a deliciously chocolatey drink. Cheers! Get it from TheChocolateWorkshop on Etsy.
10Chocolate French Macarons
Triple Chocolate Gourmet French Macarons
Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate. Etsy seller MyLexiLoo knows the way to our hearts: chocolate macarons.
11Liqueur-Filled Chocolate Squares
Swiss Chocolate Bar Filled With Liqueur
Choose from a selection of chocolate filled with Grand Marnier, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Brand Tennessee Whiskey, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, or Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey.
12Chocolate-Flavored Tea
The Republic Of Tea Cuppa Chocolate Tea Assortment
Tea time! This assortment includes red velvet chocolate tea, coconut cocoa, banana chocolate, strawberry chocolate tea, and peppermint chocolate.
13Hu Kitchen Chocolate Bundle
Hu Kitchen is the perfect option for a Valentine with dietary restrictions, since all of the varieties of its chocolate bars are Paleo-friendly, vegan, and dairy-free. More importantly, though, with flavors like Hazelnut Butter, Crunchy Mint, and Crunchy Banana, this pack takes it up a notch from your usual chocolate fare.
14Mini S'mores
Dylan's Candy Bar Good-To-Go Mini S'mores
No campfire? No problem. You can still enjoy the s'mores of your childhood.
15White Cheesecake M&M's
They're baaaack! No Valentine's Day would be complete without these sweet treats.
16Cake Pops
A cake pop is the perfect amount of cake, although that won't stop us from eating a dozen of them.
17Chocolate Rosé Bears
Pink Chocolate Rosé Sparkling Bears
Sugarfina took their signature rosé wine gummy bears and dipped them in Parisian white chocolate. It's absolute perfection, down to the rose gold box.
18Giant Ferrero Rocher
Grand Ferrero Rocher Valentines Bow
For those times when you swear you're only going to have one piece of chocolate.
19Chocolate-Covered Oreos
12 Valentine's XOXO Chocolate Covered OREO® Cookies
Milk's favorite cookie has gotten a Valentine's Day makeover.
20Hot Chocolate Hearts
Williams Sonoma Strawberry Heart Hot Chocolate
Stir these cute little hearts into hot milk for a delicious chocolatey drink.