20 Valentine's Day Gifts For Chocolate Lovers

Vermont Country Store/GODIVA

Valentine's Day is almost here, and we all know the best part of this romantic holiday: the following day when all the candy goes on sale. Coming in a close second, though, is all of the chocolate you're going to eat the day of. Don't act like you won't be facedown in a chocolate cheesecake, because I sure as heck will. If you know you're going to have a hankering from something seriously sweet, I've rounded up 19 Valentine's Day gifts for chocolate lovers.

Americans love chocolate. We love it so much that, according to a 2015 article from CNBC, we ate around $18.27 billion worth of it that year — which equates to 18 percent of the world's chocolate. #GoBigOrGoHome

It's not just plain chocolate we're noshing on — oh no. We're finding all sorts of interesting ways to consume the sweet. Please see:

Besides being delicious, you don't need me to remind you that chocolate carries certain health benefits, but I will anyway.

For instance, as Bustle previously wrote, chocolate can boost your brain power. It might even be able to reverse memory loss that comes with aging. Furthermore, chocolate can reduce stress, protect your skin from UV light, stop diarrhea, cure chronic coughing, and improve heart health.

Chocolate is good every day of the year, but there's no better time to indulge than Valentine's Day. Here are 19 chocolate treats you won't be able to resist.

1Cupcake-Inspired Chocolates

Cupcake Inspired Chocolate Gift Box, 9 pc.

$29.95

Godiva

These Instagram-worthy chocolates look like baby cupcakes, and intuition tells me you're going to have so much fun eating the entire box.

2Chocolate Gift Box

VALENTINE'S DAY FLOWERS 36X8G CHOCOLATE GIFT BOX

$25.99

TCHO

This variety box contains 36 bars (!), with flavors like Chocolatey, Fruity, Mokaccino, and Classic. I'll take one of each, please.

3Chocolate Fudge Cake For Two

Chocolate Fudge Cake For Two

$49

Sherry B. Dessert Studio

No one is going to judge you if you eat the whole thing yourself. This cake is made with two layers of dark chocolate cake, and it's topped with a fondant heart. So romantic!

4Chocolate S'more

Chocolate Lovers S'more

$64

Sherry B. Dessert Studio

Picture it: Nutella-swirled vanilla marshmallows toasted to perfection, sandwiched between two chocolate heart-shaped graham crackers, then coated with melted Belgian chocolate.

5Giant Toblerone Bar

Toblerone Giant 12.6-Ounce Chocolate Bar

$11.95

Candy Warehouse

Who doesn't love Toblerone? Now you can eat almost a pound of it.

6Vegan Truffles

Vegan Truffles

$29.90

Etsy

Even vegans can get in on the Valentine's Day chocolatey action. You can buy a box of these truffles from Witerki on Etsy.

7Chocolate Coffee

Cameron's Coffee Roasted Ground Coffee Bag, Flavored, Chocolate Caramel Brownie

$16.50

Amazon

Now you can drink your chocolate, too. This chocolate caramel brownie coffee is like dessert in a cup.

8Chocolate Wreath

Dark Chocolate Lover Valentine's Day Wreath

$30.45

Etsy

Etsy seller CandyWreathsByCarla came up with the brilliant idea to turn gourmet dark ganache chocolate hearts and cherry hard candy into wreaths, and I approve.

9Hot Chocolate Pops

12 Peppermint Hot Chocolate Pop

$29

Etsy

Simply stir these in hot milk or coffee and you have a deliciously chocolatey drink. Cheers! Get it from TheChocolateWorkshop on Etsy.

10Chocolate French Macarons

Triple Chocolate Gourmet French Macarons

$28.25

Etsy

Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate. Etsy seller MyLexiLoo knows the way to our hearts: chocolate macarons.

11Liqueur-Filled Chocolate Squares

Swiss Chocolate Bar Filled With Liqueur

$14.95

The Vermont Country Store

Choose from a selection of chocolate filled with Grand Marnier, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Brand Tennessee Whiskey, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, or Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey.

12Chocolate-Flavored Tea

The Republic Of Tea Cuppa Chocolate Tea Assortment

$12.75

Amazon

Tea time! This assortment includes red velvet chocolate tea, coconut cocoa, banana chocolate, strawberry chocolate tea, and peppermint chocolate.

13Hu Kitchen Chocolate Bundle

Hu Chocolate Bundle

$45

Hu Kitchen

Hu Kitchen is the perfect option for a Valentine with dietary restrictions, since all of the varieties of its chocolate bars are Paleo-friendly, vegan, and dairy-free. More importantly, though, with flavors like Hazelnut Butter, Crunchy Mint, and Crunchy Banana, this pack takes it up a notch from your usual chocolate fare.

14Mini S'mores

Dylan's Candy Bar Good-To-Go Mini S'mores

$14.99

Amazon

No campfire? No problem. You can still enjoy the s'mores of your childhood.

15White Cheesecake M&M's

M & M's White Cheesecake

$14.99

Amazon

They're baaaack! No Valentine's Day would be complete without these sweet treats.

16Cake Pops

Valentine's Day Cake Pops

$29.95

Williams Sonoma

A cake pop is the perfect amount of cake, although that won't stop us from eating a dozen of them.

17Chocolate Rosé Bears

Pink Chocolate Rosé Sparkling Bears

$23

Sugarfina

Sugarfina took their signature rosé wine gummy bears and dipped them in Parisian white chocolate. It's absolute perfection, down to the rose gold box.

18Giant Ferrero Rocher

Grand Ferrero Rocher Valentines Bow

$13.83

Amazon

For those times when you swear you're only going to have one piece of chocolate.

19Chocolate-Covered Oreos

Shari's Berries

$29.99

12 Valentine's XOXO Chocolate Covered OREO® Cookies

Milk's favorite cookie has gotten a Valentine's Day makeover.

20Hot Chocolate Hearts

Williams Sonoma Strawberry Heart Hot Chocolate

$16.95

Williams Sonoma

Stir these cute little hearts into hot milk for a delicious chocolatey drink.