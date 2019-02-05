Valentine's Day is almost here, and we all know the best part of this romantic holiday: the following day when all the candy goes on sale. Coming in a close second, though, is all of the chocolate you're going to eat the day of. Don't act like you won't be facedown in a chocolate cheesecake, because I sure as heck will. If you know you're going to have a hankering from something seriously sweet, I've rounded up 19 Valentine's Day gifts for chocolate lovers.

Americans love chocolate. We love it so much that, according to a 2015 article from CNBC, we ate around $18.27 billion worth of it that year — which equates to 18 percent of the world's chocolate. #GoBigOrGoHome

It's not just plain chocolate we're noshing on — oh no. We're finding all sorts of interesting ways to consume the sweet. Please see:

Besides being delicious, you don't need me to remind you that chocolate carries certain health benefits, but I will anyway.

For instance, as Bustle previously wrote, chocolate can boost your brain power. It might even be able to reverse memory loss that comes with aging. Furthermore, chocolate can reduce stress, protect your skin from UV light, stop diarrhea, cure chronic coughing, and improve heart health.

Chocolate is good every day of the year, but there's no better time to indulge than Valentine's Day. Here are 19 chocolate treats you won't be able to resist.

3 Chocolate Fudge Cake For Two Chocolate Fudge Cake For Two $49 Sherry B. Dessert Studio No one is going to judge you if you eat the whole thing yourself. This cake is made with two layers of dark chocolate cake, and it's topped with a fondant heart. So romantic!

6 Vegan Truffles Vegan Truffles $29.90 Etsy Even vegans can get in on the Valentine's Day chocolatey action. You can buy a box of these truffles from Witerki on Etsy.

8 Chocolate Wreath Dark Chocolate Lover Valentine's Day Wreath $30.45 Etsy Etsy seller CandyWreathsByCarla came up with the brilliant idea to turn gourmet dark ganache chocolate hearts and cherry hard candy into wreaths, and I approve.

9 Hot Chocolate Pops 12 Peppermint Hot Chocolate Pop $29 Etsy Simply stir these in hot milk or coffee and you have a deliciously chocolatey drink. Cheers! Get it from TheChocolateWorkshop on Etsy.

13 Hu Kitchen Chocolate Bundle Hu Chocolate Bundle $45 Hu Kitchen Hu Kitchen is the perfect option for a Valentine with dietary restrictions, since all of the varieties of its chocolate bars are Paleo-friendly, vegan, and dairy-free. More importantly, though, with flavors like Hazelnut Butter, Crunchy Mint, and Crunchy Banana, this pack takes it up a notch from your usual chocolate fare.