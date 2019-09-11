21 Netflix Original Series You Can Marathon In Just 24 Hours

Netflix has revolutionized the way people watch television. Not that long ago, viewers were forced to watch their favorite shows one episode at a time, waiting for the next weekly installment to arrive. Netflix, by contrast, offers the marathon model wherein the site releases entire seasons of its shows all at once. Thanks to this, fans have become accustomed to watching a lot of their shows at once. And sometimes, the a full catchup won't cost you more than a day. If you're looking to mainline a series quickly, check out these 21 Netflix shows you can marathon in 24 hours.

The following list highlights some of the best Netflix original series, with entire episode libraries you can watch within a 24-hour span. The series run the gamut from period dramas and old school sitcoms to acclaimed dramedies and sci-fi and fantasy epics. Some of these series are ongoing, meaning you can catch up on their content within a day while still knowing that more episodes will arrive someday. Other series, meanwhile, have completed their runs, meaning you can watch their entire stories unfold in under 24 hours. Some of these shows you've maybe watched already, while others are a little less well-known. In all cases, though, you're pretty much guaranteed to have a great day if you spend a 24-hour period marathon any of the following series.

1. 'Stranger Things' Netflix It's Netflix's biggest hit, and even though you've probably seen all three seasons already, you can still set aside a day to complete a full rewatch.

2. 'The Crown' Netflix The critically-acclaimed drama is due for a third season in November 2019, but before that day comes, you can catch up on all 20 episodes in 24 hours.

3. 'GLOW' Netflix It'll take you less than a day to watch all three seasons of this '80s wrestling dramedy.

4. 'Ozark' Netflix While somewhat flying under the radar, this well-cast drama is up for an Outstanding Drama Emmy this year.

5. 'Big Mouth' Netflix Fill your 24 hours with laughter by marathoning the first two seasons of this hilarious animated series about puberty.

6. 'Russian Doll' Netflix There's just one season so far of this stunning Natasha Lyonne project, so why not watch it twice in one day?

7. 'The Haunting Of Hill House' Netflix Prior to the upcoming second season of this anthology series, you can scare yourself silly by watching all of the first season in a day.

8. 'Dead To Me' Netflix One of Netflix's most exciting 2019 additions, it won't take you long to watch the first season of this dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

9. 'American Vandal' Netflix Two seasons of this satirical mockumentary series ought to make for an interesting 24 hours.

10. 'The Umbrella Academy' Netflix Watching the first season of this unorthodox superhero series isn't a bad way to spend a day.

11. 'Dear White People' Netflix With three seasons of this whip-smart satire at your disposal, you can spend the next 24 hours becoming enlightened while being entertained at the same time.

12. 'Godless' Netflix One of the best westerns to come along in some time, you'll head out to buy yourself a cowboy hat after spending a day with this lot.

13. 'Dark' Netflix This German sci-fi export will leave you questioning what's real after your two-season marathon.

14. 'One Day At A Time' Netflix There are a whopping 39 episodes of this sitcom reboot on Netflix, but it'll take you under 24 hours to burn through them all.

15. 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Netflix You can try and dodge Count Olaf across all three seasons of this children's book adaptation.

16. 'Lady Dynamite' Netflix Maria Bamford is one of the most unique voices in comedy today, and you can spend a day taking in all her weirdness by marathoning both seasons of her series.

17. 'The Santa Clarita Diet' Netflix The Drew Barrymore-starring zombie comedy was recently canceled, but its three season run is still available for you to catch.

18. 'The Get Down' Netflix Another victim of Netflix's axe, this musical period drama offers up 11 episodes' worth of content for your enjoyment.

19. 'Love' Netflix The Judd Apatow-produced rom-com ended in 2018 after three seasons, and it won't take you much time to watch all of them.

20. The 'Wet Hot American Summer' Saga Netflix The original film, the prequel series, and the sequel series will make for one seriously funny 24-hour period.