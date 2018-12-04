Do you know someone who eats dessert before dinner? Do you have a friend whose idea of balance is having salad for lunch so they can have froyo dripping in caramel sauce immediately after? (1) Keep those people close, because they're very wise, and (2) treat them right this holiday season with one of these 22 gifts for people who love dessert.

Dessert has reached a new level, and people are really starting to think outside the (cookie) box. Edible cookie dough — minus the raw egg — is all the rage these days. Someone went and created mayonnaise-flavored ice cream, because why not? There's 24-karat gold ice cream to make you feel like royalty, and things got awkward with pickle doughnuts.

I haven't even gotten to unicorn macarons, Ben & Jerry's ice cream bagels, and the countless crockpot dessert recipes that will make your mouth water and your home smell like a dream.

I'm not drooling. Yer drooling! Okay fine. I'm drooling.

The holidays are around the corner, and it's the perfect time to buy something your dessert-loving friend will adore. This year, give the the gift of sugar and sweetness. Here are 22 delicious ideas to get you started.

1 Dessert Towels Funny Dessert Kitchen Towels $11.95 Etsy These kitchen towels are delightfully witty and totally perfect for dessert lovers. DoTakeItPersonally sells them on Etsy.

2 Cake Pop Maker Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $14.36 Amazon Make flawless cake pops every time with this handy gadget. Smother them in frosting and sprinkles, and life doesn't get much better.

3 Personalized Ice Cream Spoon Ice Cream Spoon $11.33 Etsy Get your sugar rush on with a personalized ice cream spoon that only you are allowed to use. Get one from TheSmileEmporium on Etsy.

5 Cake Mug Cute Coffee Mug $19.50 Etsy SweetTeesEtc on Etsy knows that you can't eat mug cake out of any ordinary mug. You need a designated cake mug, obviously.

7 S'mores Bar Smores Bar $60 Etsy If you're a dessert lover, your life isn't complete until you have this s'mores bar. Brilliant! These are available from Etsy seller BlankCanvasbyBrandon.

8 Cupcake Trophy Cupcake Trophy $55 Etsy How do you please a dessert lover? You give them a cupcake trophy for being so spectacular. You can buy these from FarOutAwardsTrophies on Etsy.

9 Personalized Ice Cream Bowl Personalized Ice Cream Dish or Dessert Bowl $28.99 Etsy If your ice cream bowl doesn't have your name on it, is it really your ice cream bowl? To be safe, get it personalized from hallesophiagifts on Etsy.

10 Ice Cream Cone Coasters Ice Cream Cones Drink Coaster $7.50 Etsy Now you can avoid rings on your expensive coffee table while simultaneously satisfying your need for something sweet. Grab these coasters from Tesnis on Etsy.

13 Blueberry Cheesecake Soap Blueberry Cheesecake Soap $9.25 Etsy You guys, it's cheesecake! Except it's soap! I don't know whether to dig in or go take a shower. Get a slice from ajsweetsoap on Etsy.

14 Macaron Flavor Chart Paris Macarons Flavour Chart $6 Etsy Now your dessert-obsessed pal can decorate the walls of their kitchen with this colorful work of art from SweepingGirlSays on Etsy.

15 Hot Chocolate Mix Ornaments Holiday Hot Chocolate Mix Ornaments $6 Etsy Etsy seller TheCountryBakers knows how to satisfy the dessert lover's sweet tooth. This hot chocolate mix is perfectly served in a holiday tree ornament.

16 Ice Cream Bar USB Drive Sweet Ice Cream USB Flash Drive $19 Fancy You can never have too many USB drives. Add one more to your collection with this chocolate ice cream bar design. Delicious.

17 Ice Cream Mixing Set Parlor Ice Cream Mixing Set $69.65 Uncommon Goods This is ideal for people who love ice cream and maybe entertaining guests. Think of all the flavor combinations you can create!

19 Fancy Party Sprinkles Party Sprinkles $22.95 Uncommon Goods Fact: Life is better with sprinkles. And these happen to be so pretty, you might not even want to use them.

20 Macaron Kit Macaron Kit $29.99 Uncommon Goods Macarons are delicious, and with this kit, your sugar-loving friend or relative can make them at home from scratch whenever they want.