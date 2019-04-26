25 Shows To Watch After 'Game Of Thrones' Is Over Beyond 'Westworld'

Unfortunately for the Game of Thrones aficionados out there, all shows must die, and the sun is finally setting on the HBO fantasy series. The show — based on George R. R. Martin's expansive series — has transfixed audiences for the past eight years. But it's best to go out on top, and Season 8 promises to be the highest of high notes. That said, it may be time to start finding your followup. But even if the HBO series was your absolute favorite, look no further than these 25 shows that are similar to Game of Thrones, including some foreign-language picks you may not have heard of.

But first thing's first: This list assumes audiences have already seen classics like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and The Sopranos, which all share some DNA with Game of Thrones in some way or other. And while it's difficult to pinpoint one specific show that checks every box, there are dozens of shows that are similar to the HBO epic in different ways. Whether they share actors, concepts, genres, or even just a general vibe, there's something for every Game of Thrones fan on this list, from period dramas and fantasy shows to sci-fi and even an animated series.

So until Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings series premieres, here are plenty of options to tide you over.

1. 'Outlander' STARZ on YouTube Network: Starz Why to watch it: Based on a book series? Check. Tons of sex? Check. Historical warfare? Check. Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) is a World War II nurse in London who accidentally time travels to 1743 Scotland. There, she falls in love with a handsome Scotsman named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The only problem is she has a husband back at home.

2. 'Vikings' Jonathan Hession Copyright 2019 Network: The History Channel, streaming on Hulu Why to watch it: Vikings is the real-world counterpart to Game of Thrones, which depicts the brutal lives of Norse pirates in Scandinavia. Not only does the show have a similar look and feel to Westeros, but the vikings are an interesting cross between the Free Folk, the Dothraki, and the Ironborn.

3. 'The Magicians' SYFY Network: Syfy, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: "What if Harry Potter were edgy?" is basically the logline of The Magicians — a fantasy series set in present day. The show focuses on a group of twenty-something magicians, who discover a portal to a magical land called Fillory, which is much less Narnia and more Westeros.

4. 'The Tudors' Edidin on YouTube Network: Showtime, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: The Tudors aired from 2007 to 2010 and depicted perhaps the most famous, tumultuous monarchy in English history. Jonathan Rhys Meyers starred as King Henry VIII, while a literal cast of characters played his numerous, death-prone wives. Not to mention the fact that Game of Thrones alumna Natalie Dormer starred as Anne Boleyn in a role that's eerily similar to Margaery Tyrell.

5. 'American Gods' STARZ on YouTube Network: Starz Why to watch it: American Gods was a fantasy book by Neil Gaiman before it was adapted for television. The show stars Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday — a curious character who reveals to Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) that deities are walking among them. The Starz show features both the old gods and the new, but whereas the Game of Thrones deities didn't really seem to care about what was happening in Westeros, the American Gods are a bit more...hands on.

6. 'Gunpowder' Robert Viglasky/HBO Network: HBO Why to watch it: This three-part period drama follows the true story of Robert Catesby, the man behind the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. Catesby planned to blow up both King James I and the English Parliament, and while he failed, the attempt is now commemorated as Guy Fawkes Day (V for Vendetta, anyone?). Not only does it star Game of Thrones fixture Kit Harrington, but both the military conspiracy and historical aspects are sure to keep fans interested.

7. 'Black Sails' IGN on YouTube Network: Starz, streaming on Hulu Why to watch it: Black Sails centers around fearsome pirates like Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his fearsome reign over the high seas in and around the West Indies. The series is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's book, Treasure Island, which is set 20 years later. Bonus: the actor who played Dickon Tarley (Tom Hopper) appears as a character named Billy Bones. The premise is basically: What if the Ironborn found a time machine and found themselves in the Bahamas?

8. 'Kingdom' Netflix on YouTube Network: Netflix Why to watch it: Kingdom is set in Korea's medieval Joseon era, per the Hollywood Reporter, where a mysterious plague has begun to spread. Crown Prince Yi-Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) sets out to investigate what turns out to be people coming back from the dead. It's a period drama about zombies! What else is there to know?!

9. 'Oz' HBO on YouTube Network: HBO Why to watch it: Oz walked so that Game of Thrones could run. The intense prison drama premiered in 1997, airing for six seasons. The show followed a group of inmates at Oswald Correctional Facility, who were constantly at odds with each other, the warden, and themselves. To be clear: This show is not for the faint of heart, but if violence is your bag, then Oz may just fit the bill. As HBO stated on their site, Game of Thrones continues the Oz legacy. "In Oz, anyone could die, even the series' ostensible lead in the first episode," the article reads. "The idea that no one is safe carries forward on Game of Thrones, which has no qualms about saying goodbye to principal characters."

10. 'Rome' HBO on YouTube Network: HBO Why to watch it: Rome was an epic, two-season period drama that followed Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds), among others, at the birth of the Roman Empire. Not only does Rome star Game of Thrones actors Ciarán Hinds (Mance Rayder) and Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand), but the characters were obsessed with sex, violence, and power. What could be more Game of Thrones than that?

11. 'Peaky Blinders' Robert Viglasky/Netflix Network: Netflix Why to watch it: Cillian Murphy plays a gangster named Thomas Shelby in this British mob drama, set just after WWI. Not only is there plenty of violence, but the Netflix series centers around that endless quest for power, which is the same one that corrupts Game of Thrones characters. And since the Peaky Blinders are a family, they'll do anything to keep their family together — much like a certain Lannister we know and love.

12. 'Hell On Wheels' Chris Large/AMC Network: AMC, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: Centering around the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad, Hell on Wheels is like Game of Thrones in the Wild West. speaking of...

13. 'Deadwood' Warrick Page/HBO Network: HBO Why to watch it: Deadwood is the quintessential western series, which depicts a group of settlers wrestling for power in modern-day South Dakota. Just switch out King's Landing for Deadwood, Jon Snow for Sheriff Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), and Cersei Lannister for Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), and you've got yourselves an incredibly similar show. And now that the Deadwood is returning as a movie on May 31st, audiences can watch both of these HBO properties in tandem.

14. 'Narcos & Narcos: Mexico' Carlos Somonte/Netflix Network: Netflix Why to watch it: Both of these shows emphasize the seductive, dangerous effects that power can have, following various kingpins in the '70s and '80s drug trade. Narcos centers around the Colombian drug trade and stars Game of Thrones favorite Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell), while Narcos: Mexico follows the Guadalajara Cartel and the rise of El Chapo (Alejandro Edda).

15. 'The Last Kingdom' Â© Carnival Film & Television Limited 2018 Network: Netflix Why to watch it: Based on The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom originally aired on the BBC before arriving on Netflix. The historical series follows Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) — their version of Jon Snow — during the rise of Alfred the Great, the birth of England, and the fight against the Danes. And George R. R. Martin has nothing on Bernard Cornwell — the author has published 11 books in his Saxon Stories series (which has since been renamed The Last Kingdom Series) with more reportedly to come. So if reading A Song of Ice and Fire was an essential part of your Game of Thrones viewing process, give The Last Kingdom a go.

16. 'Frontier' Courtesy of Netflix Network: Netflix Why to watch it: This period drama follows the Hudson's Bay Company in 18th Century Canada. Frontier stars Jason Momoa (remember Khal Drogo?) as an outlaw named Declan Harp, who used to be a fur trapper for the Company before going rogue.

17. 'Wynonna Earp' Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy Network: Syfy, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: This cult series is a supernatural western — think Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but with gunslinging. Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) is the descendant of legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp. Since Wyatt, all eligible Earp descendants have been tasked with killing demons. And the White Walkers have nothing on the monsters in this Syfy series, who are literally sent back to hell when they're killed. Wynonna Earp is funny, violent, campy, and gay as hell. What's not to love?

18. 'Bodyguard' Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix Network: Netflix Why to watch it: Bodyguard is an exciting, political thriller that stars Richard Madden (RIP, Robb Stark) as a security guard for England's home secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). And while it's a serious, conspiracy theory thriller, American audiences squealed over the way Madden pronounced "ma'am," which sounds a whole lot like "mom."

19. 'Queen of the South' Queen of the South on YouTube Network: USA, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) was a poor girl in Sinaloa, Mexico, before getting mixed up with the cartel. After her drug dealer boyfriend, Güero, is killed, she flees north of the border in Dallas. Teresa soon finds herself involved in the same cartel and becomes more corrupted as she gains power. Queen of the South could be described as Daenerys Targaryen meets Narcos — minus the dragons, of course.

20. 'The Spanish Princess' STARZ on YouTube Network: Starz Why to watch it: In the same vein as The Tudors, this series follows a young Catherine of Aragorn (Charlotte Hope) as she moves from Spain to England to marry Prince Arthur (Angus Imrie). But when her husband dies, she sets her eyes on the handsome Prince Harry (Ruairi O'Connor), who would become King Richard VIII. If Hope looks familiar, that's because she played Ramsay Bolton's girlfriend, Myranda, in the HBO series.

21. 'Good Omens' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Network: Amazon Prime Why to watch it: Good Omens was originally a book written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The show adaptation, however, premieres May 31 and follows an angel (Michael Sheen) and demon (David Tennant) trying to stop the end of the world. Its world-ending premise sounds similar to the impending doom in Westeros, although Good Omens is a lot more comedic. But while Jon Snow is dealing with White Walkers, this series has the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

22. 'Sacred Games' Netflix on YouTube Network: Netflix Why to watch it: This Indian series follows a police officer named Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) who begins investigating a crime lord in Mumbai. Sacred Games is a fast-paced thriller with plenty of action but a more manageable cast of characters.

23. 'Succession' Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Network: HBO Why to watch it: Succession was 2018's sleeper hit and followed the self-absorbed Roy family and their quest for power. Their Iron Throne was control of the family company, Waystar Royco, which was headed up by aging patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox). The Roys are Lannister-levels heartless, but Succession is a lot more humorous than a typical scene in King's Landing.

24. 'Merlin' Merlin Official on YouTube Network: NBC/Syfy, streaming on Netflix Why to watch it: A prequel to the legend of King Arthur, Merlin had everything: bad-CGI, talking dragons; literary figures; magical powers; and capes. The series aired 2008 from 2012 on the BBC, and followed a young warlock named Merlin (Colin Morgan) and Prince Arthur (Bradley James) before they rose to prominence in medieval England. And Buffy fans will be happy to know that Anthony Head starred as the king of Camelot, Uther Pendragon, who had outlawed magic.