3 Crystals For The November 2019 Full Moon To Harness The Dreamy Energy

How is everyone holding up after that chaos-ridden new moon in Scorpio we had just before Halloween? Well, the season of the scorpion is serving us yet another epic lunar luminary on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in earth sign Taurus, and working with crystals for the November 2019 full moon is an ideal way to get yourself aligned with its earthy, Taurean vibe. In contrast to the intensity and shocking energy of the new moon, this full moon is going to feel exciting and fresh in the most beautiful of ways — and not even the mayhem of the current Mercury retrograde period can overshadow the positive aspects of this luminary.

"The November 2019 full moon will help you turn your dreams into reality because it activates the major planetary aspect of 2019, Saturn sextile Neptune," wrote astrologer Jamie Partridge of Astrology King. And while yes, this full moon is going to be opposite to the currently-retrograding Mercury, which is a tough aspect, the super-posi aspects to Saturn/Neptune are smoothing things over. "This is a good full moon aspect for spending quiet time in reflection or chatting with a mentor about some of your inner feelings which you sense are holding you back," Partridge continued.

That all said, you're going to want to take advantage of the good vibes this full moon is serving. Jot down a list of your current goals and dreams, light a spell candle, and gather up some crystals for the November 2019 full moon to help enhance the energy of prosperity, intuition, and actionable self-reflection.

Malachite

With the full moon taking place in Taurus, a sensual earth sign, it's a perfect time to connect with the earthy, mystical energy of the malachite crystal. "Malachite personifies the deep healing green of nature and represents the innate beauty of flowers, trees, roots and plants," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "It is a Stone of Transformation, assisting one in changing situations and providing for spiritual growth." Connecting with the earth's magic as well as harnessing the personal power to strive for our goals are major themes for this moon, so malachite vibes perfectly. It's also helpful to note that malachite is known to help mitigate the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF), and with Mercury retrograde during this luminary, we need all the support in the technology department that we can get.

How to use it: Use malachite in a solar plexus chakra meditation to help you get in touch with your goals and enhance your self-confidence. "[Malachite] reminds us we have come here to co-create with the Universe, and helps in identifying the steps necessary to bring dreams, visions and wishes into physical reality," explained Crystal Vaults. "Placed on the solar plexus, it facilitates deep emotional healing, releasing negative experiences and old traumas." If you're new to crystal meditation, simply place the malachite over your solar plexus and try this solar plexus guided meditation. You may also repeat aloud the solar plexus affirmations written in the video's description while holding the malachite in your hand.

Red Jasper

Honestly, this full moon is a pretty sexy and sensual one. With the sun in Scorpio — an emotional water sign known for its fearless embrace of deep, transformative sexuality, and the energetic full moon in Taurus — a pleasure-centered earth sign ruled by romance-lovin' planet Venus, it's a good time to get in touch with your sensual side. Red jasper is the perfect sexy, sensual stone to help you do so. As a stone of "longing," as described by Celia Uilyc of At Perry's Healing Crystals, red jasper can "storm your passion" and "realize all your love dreams," making it ideal for embracing the physical pleasure that the Taurean energy inclines us toward as well as the reach-for-the-stars, dreamy energy that this full moon's aspects are paving the way for.

How to use it: Get in touch with your physical senses under the buzzing energy of Scorpio season's Taurus-ruled full moon by using your red jasper in a sensual crystal massage ritual, inspired by this one created by Energy Muse. "A crystal massage is ... an excellent self-love practice, because it forces you to take the time and care to rejuvenate your love energy centers," wrote Energy Muse. Lay down comfortably on your bed, and set the mood by lighting candles, burning incense, dimming the lights, and putting on some soft music — you want to get into a meditative state where you can focus on your physical sensations and not feel rushed. Start by using your red jasper to massage the area over your heart, representing your heart chakra. Focus on self-love and compassion as you do. Then move onto massaging the area just above your pubic bone, which activates the root chakra and helps to ground you in the feelings of security needed to pursue your goals. Lastly, massage the area just below your bellybutton, where your sacral chakra is located — representing the creative energy you need to manifest your dreams.

Pyrope Garnet

The full moon in Taurus is all about getting in touch with our senses and appreciating the amazing ways we physically experience things. Pyropte garnet is the perfect companion to this sensuality, as it adds a zest of hot, red passion. "Pyrope Garnet is a mesmerizing stone, described as 'living fire,'" wrote Crystal Vaults. "It is a stone of inspiration, bestowing vitality and charisma, and assists in owning one's gifts and abilities, and sharing them with others." Because this full moon is great for focusing on goals, working with pyrope garnet can help us more easily step into our power and identify our strengths, which will motivate us to move forward on our biggest dreams.

How to use it: Bringer of good luck, the pyrope garnet is an ideal stone to charge up as your lucky full moon talisman. "They're lucky stones: lucky for love, success, and for goals," explained Crystal Vaults. "Use Garnet to increase your positivity and popularity, thus enhancing your personal self-esteem." Because this full moon is so auspicious when it comes to building your dream reality, it's the perfect time to create a crystalline good luck charm. Set out your pyrope garnet under the light of the full moon, then charge it up with your intentions, focusing on your goals. Carry this crystal with you over the coming months for luck and as a reminder of your goals. It'll especially come in handy when warding off the dizzying vibes of the current Mercury retrograde cycle, too.