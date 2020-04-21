3 Signs Most Likely To Prioritize Emotional Intimacy In A Relationship

Each zodiac sign is defined not only by their personality and work ethic but also by what they value in their relationships. Aries is known for having flings, keeping things fun, and moving on quickly. Aquarius is all about maintaining their personal space, which doesn't always leave room for a partner. But there are a few zodiac signs most likely to prioritize emotional intimacy in their relationships, above anything else. And these are the folks you might gravitate towards if you're looking for something strong and long-lasting.

For these signs, a relationship isn't worthwhile unless there's a foundation of solid communication and a sense of closeness. You can count on them to ask about your day, check in when you're sad, and look for ways to strengthen your bond. They're great at opening up, too, so chances are you won't be left wondering what's going on inside their head.

They value emotional intimacy and all it brings to a relationship so intensely that they're often looking for the early signs of it on a first date and will find ways to keep building it as time goes on, usually by having heart-to-hearts. For the three signs listed below, feeling close to their partner is everything.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus' main goal in life is to create stability for themselves at work, with friends, and in their relationships. So, when it comes to partners, they don't want any surprises — just trust and closeness, and, well, intimacy. While they may have had a fling or two, they much prefer long-term relationships that give them time to get to know someone better. They love to have long chats (preferably while cozied up inside) and the feeling they have afterward — that they've connected, and started creating a bond. Taurus prioritizes being with a partner who is equally invested in the idea of commitment. They feel their best when they know they have someone they can count on.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) There are quite a few zodiac signs known for being super emotional, but Cancer really tops the list. And that's why, in order for them to comfortably exist in a relationship, they'll want and need to connect with their partner in an intimate way. They look for someone who truly "gets them" — someone who will ask about their day, stand by them when life gets tough, listen to them when they need to vent... you get the idea. Cancer loves to be nurtured, but they're also really great at giving it right back. They love to take care of their partner and help them feel loved. This is the sign that will be talking about marriage and family and buying a house, all things that allow them to lay down roots.