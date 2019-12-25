You never really know how a relationship will end. It could come to an abrupt halt, slowly fizzle out, or end fairly dramatically as you and your partner go your separate ways, vowing never to speak again. But if you're one of these four zodiac signs, chances are you're going to end your relationship amicably.

These signs are all about keeping the peace, maintaining friendships, and focusing on the positives. But they're also really good at moving from one phase of life to the next, which is always helpful when it comes to coping with a breakup. "Most of these signs have mutable energy, which is able to shift and change with more ease than other signs," Emily Ridout, MA, a professional yoga and astrology teacher, tells Bustle. "Because of this, shifting status from ‘in a relationship’ to ’single’ can be more acceptable to them."

While they might not be happy about it, they're equipped to handle the situation in a level-headed way. "Even though breakups are hard on everyone, three of the mutable signs (with the exception of earthy Virgo who is the slowest moving mutable energy and doesn’t enjoy relational missteps) are able to move through breakups with grace," Ridout says. "The fire signs tend to have easier breakups as well, because of the shifting nature of passion." So with that in mind, let's look further into why these four zodiac signs tend to have the smoothest breakups, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle While most of the folks listed here are mutable signs, Aries (a cardinal sign) is still likely to have amicable breakups as well, due to the fact they're a fiery sign of the "self." "As the sign of the self, Aries energy people are able to draw out of relationships and into themselves much easier than the other signs," Ridout says. They're truly tuned into who they are and what they want out of life, she says, which makes it easier for them to go through these types of transitions. "Because of this, moving from partnered to unpartnered usually doesn’t shake an Aries energy person in the same way others are shaken," Ridout says. They won't get too hung up on the ending, but will instead focus on what's next for them. They're also great at approaching their partners in a direct way, Ridout says, and calling things off via a simple conversation. This helps keep hurt feelings to a minimum, and makes it easier for their partner to move on, as well.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini keeps things pleasant and would like to present the idea of remaining amicable," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "There would be no bad vibes here and the breakup generally wouldn't come as a surprise," and that's because Gemini tends to be honest about their feelings. If something isn't working, they're the type to just go ahead and say it. "Due to their talkative nature, Gemini will likely have discussed the breakup with the partner for quite some time so they are both usually aware of any issues," Monahan says. "Gemini talks things out without getting overly emotional, which can be very therapeutic for both people involved." Instead of yelling or getting upset, they'll chat with their partner in an objective and rational way, she says. It'll result in both members of the relationship being on the same page, and likely coming to a mutual agreement to go their separate ways.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarius is the sign that seeks universal truth," Ridout says. "As things shift in their relationships, they’re likely to take a ‘big picture’ view, telling themselves that it’s no big deal because it wasn’t right anyway." This point of view makes it easier for them to take a deep breath and feel good about making the decision to call things off, even if the relationship was fun while it lasted. They're good at explaining to themselves why it's smart to move on, and then taking the necessary steps to do so. Once it's over, they're also really good at distracting themselves, Ridout says, which helps them avoid any tough emotions that might weigh other zodiac signs down, and cause their breakups to be a bit less amicable. For Sagittarius, they like to keep it quick and simple, Ridout says, and are probably going to end their relationship with a simple conversations or phone call, before doing what they can to start anew.