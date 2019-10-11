6 Ghost-Hunting Apps That Claim To Find Paranormal Activity

So you want to be a ghost hunter — I mean, who doesn't? Luckily for you, there's an app for that. In facts, there are several apps that claim to help you hunt ghosts. While a lot of people do their best to avoid acknowledging ghosts and spirts because dead things can be scary, others make ghost hunting into a career. But most people fall somewhere in the middle. Perhaps ghosts exist, and even if they don't it's fun to pretend they do around Halloween, and it's even more fun to hunt them.

According to the website Ghosts and Gravestones, the majority of paranormal activity occurs near battlefields, cemeteries, schools, and in houses. And before you begin your ghost hunt it's important to know that there are many different types of ghosts. "The most common of all ghosts spotted is usually of a deceased person, someone you know, a family member, or perhaps even a historical figure. These ghosts can be friendly or not — but often show themselves to others in a variety of ways," the site explained. Interactive ghosts like these might let you know they're around by emitting an odor, becoming visible, or making noises. The second type of ghosts is a mist-like quality: They look like swirling vapors, and they sometimes appear before a ghost manifests as a full-bodied apparition. Perhaps the most frightening type of ghost is the poltergeist. Seriously, the original 1980s Poltergeist movie trilogy gave me nightmares my entire childhood.

Ghosts and Graveyards noted that while being haunted by a poltergeist is super rare, it's also the most terrifying form of ghost. "Loud knocking sounds, lights turning on and off, doors slamming, even fires breaking out mysteriously have all been attributed to this type of a spiritual disturbance. Another frightening aspect of the poltergeist is that the event usually starts out slowly and mildly, then begins to intensify."

Another type of ghost, orbs, are the most photographed. They often appear in photos as balls of light and are thought to be the souls of deceased humans or animals. The last type of ghost is the funnel ghost. This ghost is associated with cold posts, usually in historic buildings. No matter which type of ghost you're hunting for, there's an app to help you be a better ghost hunter.

1. Ghost Hunting Tools Ghost Hunting Tools / iTunes Ghost Hunting Tools, available for Apple users only, claims to be solely for entertainment, and it does not guarantee to help you find real ghosts. That being said, it includes functionality like EMF meters (instruments that read the fluctuation in electromagnetic field) and EVP (electronic voice phenomena) detection, which ghost hunters IRL rely on to detect otherworldly spirits. Download Ghost Hunting Tools

2. iOvilus iOvilus / iTunes This is another Apple-only ghost hunting app, but it was tested by Live Scifi TV so it's definitely worth mentioning. iOvilus produces speech from ghosts based on changes to sensors on your phone. It's called instrumental trans communication. Who knows if it's real or if it just relies on what your phone already knows about you to send you scary messages. But reviewers on iTunes say it's hella creepy. Download iOvilus

3. Ghostcom Radar Spirit Detector Ghostcom Radar Spirit Detector / iTunes This highly rated ghost hunting app is available for both Apple and Android. It claims to allow you to exchange messages with ghosts and spirits as well as tell you where they are in the room. Download Ghostcom for Apple Download Chostcom for Android

4. Ghost Sensor — EM4 Detector Ghost Sensor — EM4 Detector / Google Play Available for both Apple and Android, the Ghost Sensor — EM4 Detector app claims it's the most accurate ghost detecting app. It works by detecting changes in electromagnetic fields to identify whether or not ghosts or spirits are present. Download Ghost Sensor for Apple Download Ghost Sensor for Android

5. Ghost Detector+ Ghost Detector+ / iTunes OK, the screenshots alone for this app are super freaky. If you want to know if anything that looks like this is hanging around your house, then you're going to want to download Ghost Detector+. Download Ghost Detector+ for Apple Download Ghost Detector+ for Android