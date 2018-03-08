When it comes to signs that a couple will last, those signs run the gamut. For example, in 2014 two professors at Emory University found that the the cheaper the wedding, the more happy the marriage. While other studies found that you have a higher chance of getting a divorce if you live in a red state, have a daughter, are lacking in higher education, or one of the partners has a long commute. Granted, some of these things sound a little absurd and just because it takes you over an hour to get back and forth to worth isn't a guarantee that your marriage won't work out, but these predictions does leave one wondering a bit. Marriage is far more complicated than where one lives or how long their commute is. But, ultimately, what factors play a role in whether or not a couple will last? Well, a lot of things.

"Couples who are getting married out of joy will be fine," Wedding Celebrant and licensed Wedding Officiant, Christopher Shelley of Illuminating Ceremonies and author of the forthcoming book, Best. Ceremony. Ever., tells Bustle. "Couples marrying under a cloud of fear, doubt, and concern for outside opinions face a windy, rainy, rocky, uphill-both-ways battle."

Having officiated more than his fair share of weddings in New York, Ohio, Kentucky, and "pretty much anywhere people will pay him to go," Shelley knows more than a few things about what's going to contribute to making a couple last.