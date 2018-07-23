Although it initially was made famous in a Sex and the City episode where Charlotte got a little too addicted to her Rabbit vibrator, the Rabbit has been around since 1984. The Rabbit, originally created by sex toy brand, Vibratex, was one of the first sex toys made to stimulate both the outside and inside of the vagina, making it pretty damn revolutionary at the time. Actually, it's still revolutionary, because who doesn't want both their G-spot and clitoris stimulated simultaneously?

While the original Rabbit was made because it was believed the shape was non-intimidating (after the company had experimented with beavers, kangeroos, and turtles), that doesn't mean that someone new to this type of vibrator or sex toy beginner isn't going to look at a selection of Rabbit vibrators and not be overwhelmed by all the different versions. Where to start, with all sex toys, can feel like a bit much.

So if you're thinking it's time to introduce the Rabbit into your sex life, meaning you're ready for clitoral and vaginal stimulation at once, then go for it. Here are seven Rabbit vibrators to try, whether you're a sex toy pro or totally new to the world of vibrators.

1 Bunny Kiss - Platinum Edition Babeland Bunny Kiss - Platinum Edition $23 Babeland Buy Now Far smaller than the original Rabbit, the Bunny Kiss is meant to please but without all that, well, dildo action of the larger version. Tiny in size, but powerful in output, this vibrator hits the G-Spot just right while the bunny ears go to town on the clitoris.

2 Ruby Rabbit Babeland Ruby Rabbit $75 Babeland Buy Now With two motors to make sure everything is being stimulated at the same time as it should be, the Ruby Rabbit brings a bit of a different, although fantastic, feel to the party because the rabbit ears are not quite like that of the original.

3 Bunny Luv Babeland Bunny Luv $69 Babeland Buy Now The curvature of Bunny Luv is a little deeper than a lot of Rabbit vibrators out there. Because of this, you'll get great G-Spot stimulation or, if you haven't found it yet, finally locate your G-Spot with it.

4 Butterly Kiss Babeland Butterfly Kiss $17 Babeland Buy Now Just because it's a butterfly, doesn't mean it doesn't fall under the tier of Rabbit vibrators. Because the Rabbit was made for dual stimulation, something that the Butterfly also does, this counts as a Rabbit — and pretty awesome one at that.