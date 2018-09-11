Even though it's just barely fall, you're probably already thinking about how to pull together your Halloween costume. The fall and winter holidays are, more often than not, an excuse to indulge in some major inner-child impulses. And while you're probably long-past the days of trick-or-treating, you're never too old for the perfect Halloween costume. And, if you're a royal family enthusiast, you might just be wondering when the heck you can get away with wearing a fascinator already. Well, this is the perfect time, folks. Why not give a Meghan Markle-inspired Halloween costume a try this year?

There's no doubt that this has been a major fashion year for the newest member of the royal family. Whether you're going for a full on royal wedding day costume, or opting for something a tad less obvious, the ever-chic Meghan Markle never fails to shine. Her always on-point fashion sense leaves you with lots of super fun options to riff off of. Now all you need is for bestie or significant other to dress up as the ginger-haired Prince Harry, and your Meghan Markle-inspired Halloween costume is complete. Here are seven iconic Meghan Markle style moments that can be easily recreated in time for Oct. 31.

4 Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Trench Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosegal Double Breasted Waistcoat and Belt in Light Khaki, $24.95, Rosegal This neutral-colored sleeveless trench is a pretty pitch perfect version of Meghan's Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition dress. A neutral-colored clutch and heels will finish off your Duchess of Sussex-inspired look just right.