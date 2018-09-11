7 Meghan Markle-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas So You Can Channel Your Inner Duchess Of Sussex
Even though it's just barely fall, you're probably already thinking about how to pull together your Halloween costume. The fall and winter holidays are, more often than not, an excuse to indulge in some major inner-child impulses. And while you're probably long-past the days of trick-or-treating, you're never too old for the perfect Halloween costume. And, if you're a royal family enthusiast, you might just be wondering when the heck you can get away with wearing a fascinator already. Well, this is the perfect time, folks. Why not give a Meghan Markle-inspired Halloween costume a try this year?
There's no doubt that this has been a major fashion year for the newest member of the royal family. Whether you're going for a full on royal wedding day costume, or opting for something a tad less obvious, the ever-chic Meghan Markle never fails to shine. Her always on-point fashion sense leaves you with lots of super fun options to riff off of. Now all you need is for bestie or significant other to dress up as the ginger-haired Prince Harry, and your Meghan Markle-inspired Halloween costume is complete. Here are seven iconic Meghan Markle style moments that can be easily recreated in time for Oct. 31.
1Polo Match Day Denim Wrap Dress
Lulu's Denim Blue Midi Wrap Dress, $52, Lulu's;
Lulu's Patent D'Orsay Pumps, $35, Lulu's
This is such an elegant and easy look. Top off this simple wrap dress and heels with a neutral clutch and some black, cat-eye sunnies, and you're all set for your perfect Meghan-inspired Halloween polo match.
2100 Days To Peace Gala Blue Sleeveless Dress
Kasper Crepe Sheath Dress, $74.25, Belk;
Faux Leather Black Clutch, $15.90, Forever 21
With a simple blue sheath dress, some navy sling-back heels, and this black clutch from Forever 21, you're Meghan at the 100 Days To Peace Gala in no time.
3Garden Party At Buckingham Palace Dress & Fascinator
Maggy London Lace Detail Crepe Sheath Dress, $88.80, Nordstrom;
Light Pink Saucer Fascinator, $55.83, Etsy;
Satin Frame Clutch in Blush, $29.99, J, Crew
If this is your only chance ever to wear a blush-pink fascinator, then definitely go for it. This super charming Etsy replica of Meghan's Buckingham Palace garden party hat is just too adorable.
4Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Trench Dress
Double Breasted Waistcoat and Belt in Light Khaki, $24.95, Rosegal
This neutral-colored sleeveless trench is a pretty pitch perfect version of Meghan's Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition dress. A neutral-colored clutch and heels will finish off your Duchess of Sussex-inspired look just right.
5WellChild Awards Black Suit
Single Button Jacket in Black, $81.75, Kasper;
Black Satin Square Neck Cami, $29.00, ASOS
Meghan was super chic at the WellChild Awards in a simple black suit. All you need is the perfect messy bun and a black clutch, and you're all set.
6Wimbledon Striped Shirt & Black Sunnies
Blue Stripe Long Sleeve Shirt $16.99, Gap Factory;
Whistler Sunglasses, $10.95, Sunglass Warehouse
Just chuck on this super simple blue striped shirt with black retro sunnies, and you're Meghan hanging with Kate at Wimbledon before you know it.
7Wedding Day Meghan
Adjustable Meghan Markle Wedding Tiara, $27.76, Bonanza;
Hayden Long Sleeve Floor Length Maxi Dress, $54.95
With this super affordable (and adjustable) rhinestone version of Meghan's diamond wedding tiara, all you need is a long veil and a white bouquet of flowers, and your dreams of the perfect royal wedding day are good to go.
The perfect Halloween costume is beyond fun to put together because you're definitely never to old to dress up. Whatever Meghan Markle-themed costume floats your boat, the Duchess of Sussex never fails to impress with her fashion prowess — so you've got plenty of options.