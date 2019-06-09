June is a great month. Not just because it means that summer is officially here, but it's also LGBTQ Pride Month. Basically, no matter how you slice it, June is a big month for a celebrating and sex toy companies want you to celebrate with sex toy sales and discounts.

This month marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots on Saturday, June 28, 1969, which set in motion the LGBTQ movement as we know it today. While we've seen rollbacks on LGBTQ rights and protections since the Trump administration has has taken over, overall, we've come a long way. Pride is all about celebrating that long road that brought us here, and there's no better way to do that than by celebrating human sexuality and just how beautifully complicated and extraordinary it truly is. The first step in doing that is by embracing our own sexuality, no matter how we identify, proudly and loudly as either members of the LGBTQ community or allies.

In addition to attending all the Pride parades and events that will be thrown around the globe this month, one might consider getting oneself a little something special to go along with all that celebrating. Here are seven companies that will be having sex toy sales this month.

1. LELO Smart Wand (medium) $139 $111.20 LELO Buy on LELO Over at LELO, for the whole month of June, you can get 20% off select items when you use the code LELOEQUAL. Those select items are HUGO, BRUNO, SMART Wand (medium), and the MONA 2. Also, LELO is pretty good at having regular sales and discounts, so it's worth it to check back later in the month to see what other deals you can get on other items.

2. Le Wand Le Wand Petite $135 $67.50 Le Wand Buy on Le Wand For all of June, Le Wand has an amazing deal where if you buy any Le Wand Original ($170), you’ll get half off the Le Wand Petite. Also, because it’s Pride Month and there’s no such thing as celebrating too much, if you sign up for the Le Wand newsletter, which is chockfull of important sex-related content and sex toy discounts, you’ll get 20% off your first order. That's right, all month! Not too shabby!

3. TENGA Rainbow Pride CUP $8 TENGA Buy on Tenga When it comes to masturbators for people with penises, TENGA is basically one-stop shopping. This month you can get yourself free shipping on every purchase over $50, as well as Pride-themed cup for only $8. As the description of the cup says, "We wish for a world that cherishes connection and celebrates individuality," and this cup is a very colorful celebration of that individuality as well as a nod to Pride month.

4. CalExotics Shower Jack Rabbit $54.99 $43.99 CalExotics Buy on CalExotics From June 4 to June 18, when you use the promo code PRIDE at CalExotics, you'll get 20% off select toys. While most of these toys are for people with penises, there's still a collection of vibrators that are bound to make anyone with a clitoris very, very happy. I mean, you really can't go wrong when a rabbit is involved.

5. Babeland Eva II $135 $108 Babeland Buy on Babeland Now through June 10, Babeland is having 20% off select couples toys. If you've yet to try a couples toy with your partner, then this might be the best time to get on that. Not only are they fun, but studies have found that sex toys are great for relationships because they help partners communicate better and more often. This is what's called a win-win.

6. b-Vibe Snug Plug 2 $45 $0 b-Vibe Buy on b-Vibe At b-Vibe, from June 22 to June 30, you can score yourself a free Snug Plug 2 (worth $45), when you buy the Trio Plug – creating an anal play match made in heaven. If you can’t wait until June 22 to get yourself a deal, then you can sign up for the b-Vibe newsletter. Similar to Le Wand’s newsletter, it's here where you can find important sex ed information and discounts, while getting 20% off your first purchase all month long.

7. Good Vibrations We-Vibe Match $139 $111.20 Good Vibrations Buy on Good Vibrations Starting on June 25, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Good Vibrations will be having their Stonewall Revolution sale where 50 select toys will be 50% off. The Stonewall Revolution sale will run until July 3. Although June 25 may be weeks away, in the meantime, now through June 10, you can get 20% off select couples toys, which is pretty exciting too. And, as always, you'll get free shipping on every order over $69.