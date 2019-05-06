Spoilers ahead for Game Of Thrones Season 8. Although he despises the name, Jaime Lannister is known throughout Westeros as the Kingslayer (or "King Killer," if you're Tormund). And as Game of Thrones comes to an end, it seems more certain than ever that Jaime could become a Queenslayer too. Theories about how Jaime will kill Cersei on Game of Thrones are worth considering since Jaime left Winterfell in "The Last of the Starks." There's debate within the fandom whether or not Jaime is going to King's Landing to defend or fight Cersei. But with Jaime's last words to Brienne being how he's "hateful" like Cersei, it seems like he has murder on his mind.

In George R. R. Martin's books, there's a valonqar prophecy that says that Cersei's younger brother will kill her. This hasn't been explicitly part of the HBO series, but it still seems like the TV show may go in that direction. And while Tyrion wouldn't mind killing his older sister, it seems more poetic if Jaime does it. He has evolved so much over the course of the show and is finally living according to his own moral code instead of Cersei's twisted family values. Even Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said that Jaime killing Cersei "makes sense" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sure, that might be the biggest sign that this won't happen, but don't tell that to the proponents of any of these theories on how Jaime could kill Cersei ... if Arya doesn't get to her first.

1. Cersei Will Kill Tyrion & Jaime Will Kill Her In Revenge Giphy Jaime already seems pretty poised to kill Cersei. But you know what would help push him over the edge? If Cersei killed Tyrion. She did have the chance to take him out in "The Last of the Starks," but what is Tyrion tried to kill Cersei with the crossbow that he used to kill their father? Then she would have to take him out and Jaime would feel compelled to his avenge his brother's death — perhaps with the very same weapon.

2. He Will Throw Her Out A Window Giphy Jaime started off Game of Thrones by throwing Bran out a window to protect him and his sister's sexual relationship. So it would be rather ironic if he killed Cersei this way. Cersei falling to her death would have another layer too since Tommen killed himself by stepping out a window after his mother had burned everyone in the Sept of Baelor.

3. He Will Kill Her With Widow's Wail Giphy Jaime's sword is unfortunately called Widow's Wail because his sadistic son Joffrey named it. But as Reddit user mikeochondria wrote, Cersei is a widow (by her own doing), so it would have a certain sense of justice to it if Jaime killed her with it. Plus, Brienne's sword Oathkeeper is Widow's Wail's sister sword. Smaybe this is what would happen if Cersei killed Brienne.

4. He Will Kill Her Like He Killed The Mad King Giphy While some fans worry that Daenerys will turn into the Mad Queen like her father (which is seeming a bit more likely after "The Last of the Starks"), there's already a Mad Queen on Game of Thrones with Cersei. She has used wildfire to take out her enemies before. So if she plans to use wildfire again, Jaime may have no choice but to do what he did with King Aerys and stab her in the back.

5. He Will Kill Her With Wildfire Giphy Speaking of wildfire, maybe instead of protecting people from Cersei's wildfire wrath, he'll use this extremely flammable substance to kill Cersei. This might be his only option if he's cornered by the Mountain or Qyburn.

6. She Will Die In Childbirth Giphy Jaime believes Cersei is pregnant with his child. And if that's true and she dies while giving birth, then Jaime is kind of indirectly responsible. According to Maggy the Frog's prophecy, she'll only have three children. So if both she and her child died in childbirth, it could be the end of this prediction.

7. He Will Seal It With A Kiss Giphy Jaime loves Brienne and tried to live as peacefully as possible with her in the North for a hot minute. But Cersei may not believe her brother could have fallen in love with someone else and so he can get close to her by pretending he still wants her. Then, Jaime could kill her with the same poison that killed their daughter Myrcella by kissing her on the lips. And maybe unlike how Ellaria (and Cersei) washed the poison off their lips, he might "thus with a kiss I die" alongside her, which would be very Romeo and Juliet-esque and a fitting end to their relationship.