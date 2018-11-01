Now that Halloween has come and gone, and November is officially underway, it's time to enjoy the first big gift of the holiday season — no, not John Legend's new Christmas album (although you should totally listen to that), but the list of movies and shows coming to Netflix this month. From classic '90s movies to highly-anticipated new TV seasons, the content joining the platform this November is a truly great mix. There is a lot to sift through, though, so Bustle's Entertainment editors are helping you out by listing the movies and shows coming to Netflix this month that we're going to watch the second they hit the streaming service.

Of course, everyone has different tastes, and you might be into totally different content than the movies and shows featured on the list below. But chances are that no matter what your favorite genre may be, something on here — whether it's the new, Robin Wright-starring season of House of Cards or the sequel to Netflix's hugely popular original movie The Christmas Prince — is bound to capture your interest. So grab a comfy seat on the couch, make a bag of popcorn, and enjoy these recommendations next time you need something to watch on Netflix.

'Scary Movie 3' KevinNashinator on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 1 "OK, hear me out. This isn't the most high-brow of films, but I'll be definitely turning to this installment of the horror movie parody franchise for some levity. It's a pitch-perfect parody of early 2000s hit films like The Ring, The Matrix trilogy, and Signs. You won't be able to watch The Ring again without laughing once you see Scary Movie 3's version of the spooky tape. It's also the first film of the franchise to be co-written by Craig Mazin, who went onto write two Hangover sequels and he is the writer of the Charlie's Angels reboot." — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor

'Dracula' ryy79 on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 1 "I haven't seen it in years, but I remember Bram Stoker's Dracula being deliciously melodramatic and over-the-top. It's also a worthwhile watch because it's the movie wherein Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have actually gotten married. So... history." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'The Holiday Calendar' YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 2 "I cannot wait to watch The Holiday Calendar. Not only does the Netflix original Christmas movie star one of my absolute favorites from The Vampire Diaries, Kat Graham, it also features a magic advent calendar. What more could a girl want from her first Christmas movie of the season?" — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'House Of Cards' Season 6 Netflix on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 2 "Yes, this show can be tedious and if you're trying to escape politics these days, it's not exactly a comforting watch. But having reorganized itself in the wake of allegations against Kevin Spacey, the final season of House Of Cards feels fresh. You don't even have had to seen the most recent seasons to be able to keep up with it really and Robin Wright makes the perfectly imperfect first female president. She even gets quotes from the Second Sex sewn into her Oval Office rug — how badass is that?" — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6' WatchMojoUK on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov.9 "Die-hard fans of the UK’s most delightfully warm baking competition show were dismayed when iconic judge Mary Berry and comic duo Mel & Sue left the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4. But while the Channel 4 version of the show has gotten a smidge more intense, I’ll remain a fan for the comedic moments, which are arguably even weirder and sillier thanks to the addition of new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Plus, watching Noel pull off a seemingly endless array of loud printed blouses is just the icing on an already very delicious cake." — Samantha Rollins, TV Editor

'Dogs' Netflix on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 16 "I can't wait to watch Dogs, Netflix's new documentary series about — you guessed it — dogs. I almost teared up at the trailer alone, so it'll probably fill the Queer Eye-shaped hole in my heart 'til there's a new season of that to happy-cry over." — Jamie Primeau, Celebrity Editor

'Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia' Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hits Netflix On: Nov 20 "Trevor Noah is exactly the kind of comedian America needs right now: timely, acerbic, and smart, but with a fresh perspective. If you, like me, are a glutton for punishment looking for yet another outlet to lament the state of politics with a good cry-laugh, Son of Patricia should be next on your watch list." — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor

'Jiro Dreams Of Sushi' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Hits Netflix On: Nov. 22 "I never saw this documentary when it came out in 2011, but for years I've meant to, so now's the chance! I've heard that Jiro is an amazing film, so I can't wait to finally check it out — and I'll probably order some sushi to eat while I watch." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor