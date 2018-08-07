Whether you have a roommate (or several) or live at home with your parents, your living arrangement can definitely put a damper on your masturbation practices. While there's no shame in masturbating, because we all do it, sometimes you just want some privacy with your orgasm. But sometimes sex toys, vibrators especially, offer anything but privacy. For example, one of the most beloved vibrators of all time, the Hitachi Magic Wand, doesn't exactly qualify as "quiet" on the scale of vibration volume.

But because masturbation is healthy and so important to our physical, emotional, and mental health, just because you live with people, doesn't mean you have to give up solo sex completely. While masturbating without a vibrator is always an option (it's so quiet!), for some women, it just doesn't cut it.

The good news? There are plenty of high quality sex toys out on the market right now that won't wake up your roommates or entire family. From the Satisfyer Pro Deluxe (which has a "Whisper Mode") to the Womanizer Starlet (which offers air stimulation versus a noisy vibration), here are nine super quiet vibrators that promise to deliver and do so in nothing louder than a hushed whisper.

1 Satisfyer Pro Deluxe Satisfyer Satisfyer Pro Deluxe $59.95 Satisfyer Buy Now Satisfyer's products don't have the classic, noisy vibration you may be used to. Instead, they offer a contactless stimulation, with 11 settings, including a whisper mode. You can actually take this waterproof toy out of the bedroom and into the shower every morning, too. Nothing starts the day quite like a (discreet) orgasm.

2 Pixie Sweet Vibrations Pixie $39.99 Sweet Vibrations Buy Now I recently got my hands on Sweet Vibrations' Pixie and, honestly, I was shocked. I couldn't believe how quiet this vibrator was considering the amount of power it was dishing out. The only problem with this particular vibrator that offers 10 speeds in the palm of your hand, is keeping your moans on silent mode. Pixie will take care of the rest.

3 Squish Unbound Squish $99 Unbound Buy Now With five modes to choose from Unbound's Squish is so quiet that you could have a whispered conversation with your partner while using it — or with yourself — and you wouldn't hear a single peep out of the vibrator to distract you.

4 We-Vibe Nova We-Vibe Nova $149 We-Vibe Buy Now We-Vibe's Nova is the only penetrative vibrator on the list. It's not because penetrative vibrators tend to be noisy, but the results — potentially a blended orgasm — can sometimes induce some loudness. Either way, Nova has 10 vibration modes and every one is "whisper quiet."

5 Satisfyer Pro Penguin Satisfyer Satisfyer Pro Penguin $59.95 Satisfyer Buy Now The difference between Satisfyer Pro Deluxe and Satisfyer Pro Penguin? Not much. Well, except one is a penguin. So if you're the type of person who prefers their sex toys to be both quiet and cheeky enough to leave anywhere in the house, then the penguin is the best option for you. Just like the Pro Deluxe, it's waterproof, has 11 settings, and a whisper mode.

7 LELO SONA Cruise LELO LELO SONA Cruise $129 LELO Buy Now Like a lot of "vibrators" on this list, LELO Sona Cruise takes the "vibrate" out of vibrator, marketing itself as a "sonic clitoral massager." And, let me tell you, I have one of these on my desk right now, turned on, and all I hear is a soft lull — and that probably has more to do with my desk than this super quiet toy. With eight modes to choose from, you can climax over and over and over, and no one will ever know what you're doing under the covers, in the shower, or... wherever you take it.

8 Je Joue Mimi Soft Babeland Je Joue Mimi Soft $95 Babeland Buy Now Not only does Je Joue Mimi Soft look more like a large pebble perfect for skipping stones in a lake than a sex toy, but when it's turned on, those five near-silent speeds and vibration patterns do not disappoint. It's clitoral stimulation galore.