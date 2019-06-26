The Breaking Bad movie may be all about Jesse Pinkman, but don't underestimate the one who knocks. On Tuesday, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston appeared to tease the Breaking Bad movie with identical tweets. Cranston has hinted before at his possible involvement in the follow-up film to the critically-acclaimed AMC series. But his tweet posted at the exact same time as Paul's on June 25 seemed to confirm that Walter White will appear onscreen again — and it just might happen sooner than you were expecting.

Cranston and Paul have been more discrete when it comes to dropping any intel on the Breaking Bad movie than their characters ever were when it came to drug dealing. Although the description that appeared in The Albuquerque Journal back in November of 2018 said the movie "tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom," Paul still wasn't sharing whether or not he was in the Breaking Bad film as of March.

Yet, he and Cranston offered a clue on Twitter this week, when they each shared a black-and-white photo of two mules in the desert. The only word accompanying their dual posts, shared at 1:02 p.m. ET on June 25, was "Soon." Paul and Cranston's posts are rather cryptic, but there is only one assumption to be made from them — that they are both appearing in the Breaking Bad movie and that this reunion will occur (when else?) soon.

While Walter White — aka Heisenberg — presumably died during the series finale of Breaking Bad when it aired back in 2013, creator Vince Gilligan has never hesitated to use time jumps in his work. So Cranston's Walter could potentially appear in flashbacks in the film. Another option that fans have proposed is that Walter could haunt Jesse through hallucinations. After all, if the events of the film really will follow Jesse on the run in the desert after he escaped Uncle Jack's white supremacist gang, some nightmarish mirages would not be out of the question.

Cranston himself seemed to imply Walt would pop up somehow in the Breaking Bad movie when speaking to Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet for the 2019 Tonys (where he won Best Actor in a Play). So that's even more evidence that these drug mules will be together once again — and fans are pumped by the possibilities.

Although it sure seems like Cranston and Paul are teasing the Breaking Bad movie, their tweets could be indicating their involvement in another project — Better Call Saul. The prequel series has inched ever so slightly toward the events of Breaking Bad (and even overlapped timelines). And as it enters its fifth season, perhaps fans will catch a glimpse of Jesse and Walt.

Gilligan pretty much confirmed that he'd utilize the makers of the world's purest meth in Better Call Saul during the 10th anniversary Breaking Bad Comic-Con panel in July 2018. "I would suspect we'd be sorely remiss if they didn't appear on the show before it ended," Gilligan said of the chances of Walt and Jesse being on Better Call Saul, per USA Today. So maybe that's what the mules are all about.

With that said, don't lose out hope that these tweets are about the Breaking Bad movie. Because former Breaking Bad writer and current Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould retweeted Paul's post with the words, "Looking forward to this." Deadline reported in November of 2018 that Gilligan is writing and directing the Breaking Bad movie, so Gould's tweet may be about showing his excitement for his collaborator's project.

No matter how the Breaking Bad follow-up projects pan out, these tweets appear to confirm that both Paul and Cranston will be reprising their Emmy-award-winning roles. And keep an eye out for future updates since they should be going down soon — and you never want to underestimate Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman.