From Season 2 details to casting news, things just keep getting better for Big Little Lies fans. Speaking of the phenomenal cast, Adam Scott will be returning for Big Little Lies Season 2, reprising his Season 1 role of Reese Witherspoon's character's husband Ed Mackenzie, according to Deadline.

Madeline's (Witherspoon) affair took a backseat during Season 1, as discovering who Jane's (Shailene Woodley) abuser was rightfully took precedent. However, hearing that Ed (Scott) is set to make a return hints that delving into the couple's marital issues may be present, even if the conversations play in the background just as they did in the previous season. Will Ed and Madeline be able to patch things up? Or will helping his wife cope with the murder of Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) husband and Jane's abuser, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), become more of a priority? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: If Ed wants an explanation from Madeline, he'll totally have to stand his ground — more so than he did in Season 1.

Madeline and Ed's storyline is just a thread within in the complicated web of scenarios throughout the HBO series. And thinking about the way Season 1 ended, fans are convinced Season 2 will be all about the aftermath of Perry's death. This means that a lot of series favorites will also be making their return. So far, it's been announced that Laura Dern will definitely be reprising her role of Renata Klein, along with series stars Witherspoon, Kidman, Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz.

Serially on YouTube

According to Vulture, some new faces will be joining the HBO cast as well, including a new grade-school teacher by the name of Michael Perkins, who encourages his students to be more socially conscious.

It's being reported that Mr. Perkins' existence won't exactly sit well with Renata, especially after his lessons on global warming lead her sweet Amabella to have a panic attack. In addition to Mr. Perkins, Bonnie's (Kravitz) parents may be introduced into the fold. This particular casting development would be the most exciting, seeing as Bonnie's backstory wasn't served justice in Season 1.

In the book Big Little Lies is based on, Bonnie mentioned that she was abused by her father, but unfortunately, this storyline didn't get screen time. Being the only black main cast member on the show, not playing too much into Bonnie's story felt like a total miss on the diversity front. However, this casting news could mean that Bonnie's character won't stay in the background in the next season.

Speaking of characters' parents, Meryl Streep has signed on to play Perry's mother and Celeste's mother-in-law. That's guaranteed to be interesting. As exciting as that may be, according to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, the wait for Big Little Lies Season 2 is going to be a little longer than what fans expected. It won't be returning until at least 2019. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys explained, "They start shooting in the spring. It's not going to air in 2018." He didn't give an exact date as to when fans will see Big Little Lies on screen again, but fingers crossed for an early 2019 premiere.

The later premiere date may come off as disappointing to some, but honestly, the long wait gives fans more time to rewatch Season 1, and even read Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel, which the series is based on.

The award-winning show is also planning to kick up the drama a notch, and according to HBO, Season 2 will be centered on "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting." Considering Scott is coming back, it's likely his and Madeline's relationship will fall somewhere in that description.

With that said, let's all try to have as much patience with the network as possible, because so far, it sounds as though they're planning to knock fans' socks off with the second season.