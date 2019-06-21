For those still reeling after one of the OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departing, Andy Cohen is providing some much-needed answers. In the weeks after news broke that Lisa Vanderpump was leaving RHOBH, Cohen says LVP can return to the Real Housewives any time she likes. During The Paley Center For Media’s Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen event in New York City on Thursday, June 20, Cohen addressed the situation.

"I hope [she comes back]," Cohen told Us Weekly. "I mean, the door's wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she'll come back with a vengeance."

Cohen also shared his condolences for Vanderpump, whose mother, Jean Vanderpump, passed away Monday, June 17 at age 84. The reality star's brother Mark Vanderpump died just over a year ago, and viewers saw the businesswoman grieve the loss on last season of RHOBH.

"I can't really speak for how she's doing, but she just lost her mom, and my heart goes out to her,” Cohen said on Thursday. "She had a really rough year." That same day, Cohen replied to a Twitter user who implied he had not expressed sympathy for Vanderpump's loss.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

This isn't the first time Cohen, who he found out he'd be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020, has extended an open invite to Vanderpump.

On a June 10 episode of his SiriusXM show, just days after Vanderpump announced her Real Housewives exit after 10 seasons, Cohen spoke to her legacy. "No one will ever replace her," he clarified, speaking directly to speculation her Housewife slot would be filled by Kathy Hilton. "And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show. … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show." Cohen also mentioned that fan-favorite housewives from other franchises including NeNe Leakes and Bethenny Frankel and left, before returning to obvious fanfare.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rest assured that though LVP may be finished with Housewives, doesn't mean she'll be leaving her other Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. At a June 6 event LVP told Us Weekly, "I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don't have a great relationship with the women."

Vanderpump's fractured relationships with once friends and cast members including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were evident during the current season. When Puppygate began to take a toll on LVP's relationship with her co-stars, she stopped filming with the other women and didn't show up for the Season 10 reunion. On Thursday, June 6, a day after the reunion was filmed, Cohen, who moderates the tell-alls tweeted, "Amazing & Surprising #RHOBH Reunion yesterday under unusual circumstances. We mentioned it ALL!"

Despite the drama surrounding Vanderpump's exit, it seems Cohen is supporting her all the way.