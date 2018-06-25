Whoa. A huge diamond that can't be ignored crept up on the youngest Kardashian sister recently, and a lot of people are asking: are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson engaged? Based on a photo published Monday by TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing an eye-catching ring during a June 24 outing in West Hollywood with Thompson and now some can't help but wonder if it's an engagement ring. Bustle has reached out to Kardashian's reps, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication.

According to a source who spoke with People, "Khloé looked great. She wore a huge, new ring." As TMZ pointed out, this isn't the first time Kardashian's worn bling on that finger, so fans probably shouldn't jump to conclusions just yet. When the reality star and the NBA player announced in December 2017 they were expecting their first child together, Kardashian also wore a piece of jewelry on her left ring finger.

It's only been three months since cheating rumors involving Thompson made headlines, so it would definitely be surprising if the two were engaged. Though, that kind of decision is certainly up to them and they know what is best when it comes to their relationship. If they are engaged, no one should send any judgment Kardashian's way. In the end, it's her life and she can do what she wants. (Bustle previously reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Thompson about the cheating rumors, but did not receive a response.)

It seems unlikely they've taken the engagement leap, especially based on a recent tweet shared by the Revenge Body star Monday. After a Twitter user called Kardashian a "hypocrite" and expressed disappointment over Kardashian trying to work things out with Thompson, the 33-year-old said,

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.

Based on this particular tweet, it sounds like Kardashian and Thompson are working hard to improve their relationship and probably not engaged. Like she shared, it takes "enormous rebuilding" to "even coexist". It appears she's using a great deal of her strength right now to see if she has a future with the professional basketball player.

Like Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in April, Kardashian's main focus has been on True Thompson. "You know, I think she's not thinking of anything," she said. "I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out." It seems like the Strong Looks Better Naked author has a clearer head now. She's even back in Los Angeles after living in Cleveland for a few months. "She wanted to have some, you know, alone time with the baby and, you know, figure out what her next steps are," Kim told DeGeneres about her sister's decision to stay in Ohio.

After staying away from the limelight for awhile, Kardashian's been seen out in public — and with Thompson. They've even been photographed holding hands, so it sure looks like they're moving in a positive direction and trying to work on their relationship.

Whether you agree with Kardashian's decision or not, well, it doesn't really matter. It's her choice and she definitely has a good head on her shoulders. She wouldn't do anything to jeopardize her happiness or put her daughter in a bad situation.

Kris Jenner spoke about Kardashian and Thompson with Us Weekly in early June, where she showed support for her daughter's actions. "Tristan, yeah. He’s great. Yeah, he’s good," she said. "I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out."

Who knows if they really are engaged, but all that matters is Kardashian's finding herself as a mother and is trying to live her best life possible.