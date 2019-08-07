You're going to want to make some room in your card binder, because Ariana Grande’s selling a Pokémon-style trading card with her dog's face on it. Vogue cover model and "7 Rings" star Toulouse has his own trading card now. Do you hear that? That is the sound of your deck of Pokémon cards singing, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I'll probably get it."

So, how might an Arianator get their paws on such a work of art, you wonder? They've got to buy the CD single of "Boyfriend," Grande and Social House's new tune. If you purchase a physical copy of the song from Ari's online store, you will receive one of four trading cards. In addition to the Toulouse card, there is a card with Social House's Mikey Foster on it, one with Social House's Scootie Anderson on it, and one with Ari on it. All four cards feature lyrics from "Boyfriend." Yes, in addition to adding fuel to the rumors regarding Grande and Foster possibly being a thing, the song and the music video also gave us a set of four beautiful trading cards that will almost definitely be priceless collectibles at some point.

Fans can choose which of the four cards they would like with the CD; this is not like when you buy a pack of cards at the store without knowing which cards you got until you tear into that foil. This is more like when you get to pick your starter Pokémon at the beginning of the video games. But you know, instead of deciding if you're going to go with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle, you get to choose Ari, Scootie, Mikey, or Toulouse.

The cards were released less than a week after Grande and Social House dropped “Boyfriend,” their ode to not putting a label on it, the green-eyed monster, and finding bliss even when bliss gets messy. The "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" pop star does not explicitly call the trading cards Pokémon cards, but you do not have to be Professor Oak to pick up on the similarities. From the layout to the emojis reminiscent of energy symbols, Ari's cards look a heck of a lot like early generation Pokémon cards.

If she did indeed draw inspiration from Pokémon when drawing up these cards, it would be a very on-brand move. Ari doesn't just like Pokémon. She loves Pokémon so much that in 2016, she told Entertainment Tonight that her dream date night involves "looking for Pokémon." That same year, she and the late Mac Miller dressed up like Eevee and Pikachu for Halloween. She's shared her Pokédex updates on Instagram. She let all of her Twitter followers know that she spent one of her precious days off playing Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! for a whopping fifteen hours. Shortly after her Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! marathon, she unveiled her fresh Eevee tattoo.

It really was only a matter of time before Grande turned Toulouse into a Pocket Monster.