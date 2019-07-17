Bachelor fans have been anticipating Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's engagement for a long time now, or at least that's what it feels like. Now that Wells has popped the question, the duo is getting lots of support from reality TV alums. Bachelor Nation's reactions to Wells and Sarah's engagement is full of excitement because, well, who could blame them? These two have epitomized #RelationshipGoals from the jump.

This is partly because Wells has been a fan-favorite since his time on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette back in 2016. Now, he's the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, providing sage romantic advice and some much-needed comic relief. Everyone knows Sarah from her role on the popular TV show Modern Family. She's also been a very enthusiastic fan of the Bachelor way before she ever met Wells.

Sarah was an avid live-tweeter of the franchise, even giving Wells some praise while he was on The Bachelorette. In June 2016, Sarah tweeted, "Ugh! @WellsAdams making a Lord of the Flies reference on men tell all??? #knewhewasthebestfromthestart #menwhoreadarehot." Yes, she hashtagged "knew he was the best from the start," and now he is going to be her husband. If only live-tweeting was this successful for other fans of the show.

Sarah went from tweeting about Wells to tweeting with Wells in August 2017 and it got a bit flirty.

Just a couple months later, they coordinated Stranger Things Halloween costumes, making people wonder if they were a couple or just super close friends who enjoyed the same TV show.

In November 2017, Wells confirmed that they were dating, even though by that point, it was pretty obvious. Ever since then, they've received lots of support from their fans and friends. So, of course, there were lots of Bachelor stars couldn't help gushing over the engagement when they shared the news on June 16.

Ben Higgins

Former Bachelor lead Ben Higgins couldn't hold back his excitement with his tweet. He also spoke for everyone when he declared, "If you don’t love @Sarah_Hyland and @WellsAdams you aren’t someone I want to be friends with."

Chris Harrison

Bachelor host Chris Harrison felt like it took Wells long enough to propose, but just like everyone else, he is happy about the engagement news.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe confessed that engagement got her "all emotional" over on Instagram.

Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn's boyfriend Jason Tartick congratulated Wells on the engagement.

Hannah Brown

Current Bachelorette star Hannah Brown commented on Wells' post.

Raven Gates

Raven Gates was so happy about the proposal that she commented on the news not once, but twice.

Adam Gottschalk

Raven's fiancé Adam Gottschalk welcomed Wells and Sarah to the Bachelor franchise engagements clubs.

Evan Bass

Wells' close friend Evan Bass expressed his happiness using all caps. Wells was a groomsman in Evan's wedding. Maybe Evan will return the favor.

Derek Peth

Derek Peth heard about the news before the Instagram post via a 2 a.m. FaceTime call. Of course, he took a screenshot to capture the special moment. He even described Sarah as "the most amazing woman." Awww.

Carly Waddell

Carly Waddell declared that she is "SO HAPPY" Wells and Sarah. Aren't we all?

Ashley Iaconetti

Wells' short-lived Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 love interest Ashley Iaconetti congratulated the couple too.

Danielle Maltby

Wells and Danielle Maltby had a legendary kiss on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, but the two have been able to maintain their friendship even after all of the pressure to date. She even admitted that she was "crying" over the engagement on Sarah's Instagram post.

Dean Unglert

Dean Unglert inquired about the logistics of the proposal video and told Wells that he was "so proud."

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann showed love for the couple.

Kendall Long

Kendall Long had high praise for the duo describing the engagement as "all the things of happiness and more."

Jordan Kimball

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball let the emojis do the talking.

Vanessa Grimaldi

Vanessa Grimaldi congratulated the future Mr. and Mrs. Adams.

Becca Tilley

Becca Tilley expressed her joy through some emojis.

Astrid Loch

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 cast member congratulated the BIP bartender.

Kevin Wendt

Astrid's boyfriend Kevin Wendt, who she met on BIP Season 5, was very impressed with the engagement announcement video.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah also commented on the engagement news herself with lots of love and even some compliments on the proposal video that Wells put together.

Pretty much every person in Bachelor Nation has been rooting for Wells and Sarah. Their engagement news made everyone happy. And now the wedding countdown is on.