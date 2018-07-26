Unfortunately, Tia Booth is getting a lot of hate from Bachelor Nation, thanks to her cameos on this season of The Bachelorette. In short, she dated contestant Colton Underwood, said it was OK for Becca Kufrin to pursue him, and later confessed her feelings for him. But Becca has no hard feelings against Tia and Colton, and she intends to watch their story play out Bachelor in Paradise. So if Becca isn't offended by Tia revealing her feelings for Colton, why are so many people who are not at all involved in this situation?

Probably because this show is addictive and it's tough not to get overly invested. It's likely that Becca was going to end their relationship eventually anyway, so why blame Tia for it? She seems beyond happy with the final two guys on her season, Garrett and Blake. Becca is going to bat for her friend, and she even supports Tia and Colton potentially rekindling their relationship down in Mexico.

In a July 25 interview with Us Weekly, Becca admitted, "I will a thousand percent watch" when she was asked about the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season. It sounds like a potentially uncomfortable scenario for Becca to watch some of her "exes" dating other women, but why does it really matter what those guys are doing if Becca is engaged to someone else from her season?

Not only that, but Becca pointed out, "You know, all of my girlfriends are on it, so, of course, I need to watch and support them and cheer them on." Of course, this includes Tia — even if she's with Colton. Becca told Us Weekly, "And if they got back together and found love, then I would be happy for them because they both deserve that." And again, Becca already revealed she's engaged. Plus, Colton is so three boyfriends ago.

Let's not forget that Becca and Tia became close friends when they were both contestants on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, so "dating" the same guy is really nothing new for them. It's not as if either of them was actually engaged to Colton. It's really more of a trial-and-error matchmaking situation than a true love triangle. The haters need to chill. If Becca is cool with Tia pursuing Colton in Paradise, then there's no reason to be so defensive on her behalf. Becca is completely fine.

In fact, if the fans want to get caught up defending anyone on this show, Tia is the one who could use some love. Becca has stood up for her pal many times in response to the backlash Tia has received from the viewers.

On the July 16 episode of The Bachelorette, Tia made her second appearance on the season to let Becca know that she wasn't over Colton. Colton got eliminated and many people blamed Tia. After the episode aired, Becca shared a photo of her and Tia hugging during the last season of The Bachelor.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Let’s all stop tearing one another down and instead spread some love, folks." Seriously though. It makes sense that people care about Becca and are invested in her happiness, but it just doesn't make sense to tear down one of her close friends in the process.

That wasn't the only time Becca spoke up for her friend on social media. She also wrote out a statement that she posted to her Instagram Story on July 16.

The Bachelorette lead began, "To those who have been bashing Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours." Again, she's fully supporting Tia, so why are the Becca supporters not supporting Tia? It would be the logical thing to do.

Even the biggest super fans don't actually "know" Becca and Tia. Becca pointed out on IG, "Tia and I went on a TV show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world, but that doesn't mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two hours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are." It's impossible to get a fully informed perspective based solely on watching this show.

She eventually concluded her message, "If I can let it go and move on from one conversation then I sure everyone else can too." Preach, Becca.

People just need to realize that #TeamBecca and #TeamTia are the exact same thing in this instance. Becca is happily engaged to someone else, and for all people know, Tia could be by the end of the Bachelor in Paradise season too. The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are shows about finding love. The viewers need to find love for Tia and Becca's friendship, instead of unnecessarily hating on it.