What's better than hanging with your friends on a Saturday night? Nothing, especially if your pals are the ultra-famous Kardashian family. Photos of the reality stars and rapper Cardi B together made their way to the internet Saturday, Aug. 4, and Cardi B's reaction to hanging out with Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner is priceless.

Kim's Insta-story is full of pictures and videos of herself, her mother Kris, and the "Bodak Yellow" singer enjoying a what appears to be a cozy night in. Not only did the trio play around with face-changing filters, but they also were seen posing in front of the West's massive bathroom mirror with a ton of other friends. And yes, Kanye West is included. One picture of Kim, Kris, and Cardi B made it to the Instagram pages of both Kris and Cardi B — and it's a sweet one showing the friends hanging out on the sofa. Kris posted her version of the awesome pic Sunday, Aug. 4, accompanying it with the caption: "Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family."

However, nothing can compare to the perfection of Cardi B's caption. Recapping her awesome night for fans, the rapper wrote,

"Im [sic] officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!"

Now, whether or not Cardi B actually took a party favor home with her after their girls' night remains to be seen, but if she did, her piece of Kardashian-Jenner memorabilia is sure to go fast.

It's unclear whether or not Kim and Cardi B's babies were present for the chill night in, but seeing as the two seemingly had a great night with one another, a playdate could be scheduled one day, too. As you may know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is a mother of three — five-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and six-month-old Chicago. And as for Cardi B, the Billboard charting rapper recently gave birth to baby Kulture Kiari Cephus, named after her husband and Migos rapper Offset.

It's been quite a year for Cardi B — from breaking multiple Billboard records with her debut album, to getting married, and even having her first child. And in terms of her career, the massive success of her album Invasion of Privacy hints that performing in front of the biggest crowds could be her next step — when she's finished with maternity leave, of course. Her American tour with Bruno Mars may have been put on hold for now, but there's no doubt that Cardi B will be spreading her good news to audiences across the world soon.

Over the years (yes... even before her short stint on Love & Hip Hop), the "Be Careful" rapper amassed a huge following on social media for simply being herself. Even after becoming the rap star that she is, and mingling with the Beyonces and Kim Kardashians of the world, Cardi B has been able to hold on to that authenticity that helped to garner her fanbase in the first place. And it doesn't look like she's going to switch things up anytime soon — even while in the presence of her new famous friends.