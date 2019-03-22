From social media influencer, to reality show personality, to international hip-hop superstar, Cardi B is one of the most recognized and beloved celebrities of this generation. In just a few short years, the 25-year-old has become a fixture in mainstream media, not just for her music, but for her down-to-earth persona, fierce wardrobe, and unforgettable one-liners. As part of her growing empire, Cardi B recently applied to trademark the term "Okurrr" — a word which has notably become synonymous with the "Money" entertainer.

While it's certainly a power play to stake ownership to a term which you helped to popularize, Cardi's move to trademark the saying appears to be a larger part of her quest to take over the world.

Rolling Stone noted that the rapper recently filed an application to trademark the sound through her company Washpoppin, Inc. The legal filing, which was dated March, 11, 2019, will reportedly cover merchandise, including clothing and other goods such as paper cups and posters.

The publication went on to reveal that Cardi's clothing trademark would cover “T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters and undergarments.” Rolling Stone reported that the entertainer additionally submitted an application that would cover the misspelled term “Okurr.”

The word, which is completed by using the rolling "R" sound, has been a mainstay in Cardi's vocabulary throughout her rise to fame. The mother of one once explained the phrase to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show, saying that it’s “like a cold pigeon in New York City.” She went on to explain that there were different variations, telling Fallon, “It depends on the situation. Cardi added that the phrase is "almost like, 'OK' but the 'okayyyy' is played out."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Cardi's most certainly got a good grasp on the slang game. During a recent promo video for her partnership with Reebok, Cardi effortlessly broke down the meanings on '90s slang, despite saying that she was pretty much only old enough to say "goo-goo gaga" during the iconic decade. In the clip, Cardi hilariously tackled the definitions of slag terms such as "I'm all that and a bag of chips," "home skillet," and "talk to the hand."

With her recent trademark filing, it's unclear whether or not Cardi will attempt to secure the rights to any of her other infamous sayings. Because, you best believe there are plenty of Cardi-isms that would work well on a t-shirt — eeeooowww! That said, it's great to see that Cardi knows her value and plans to capitalize off of it accordingly. She's certainly one of the hardest working people in the entertainment industry, and deserves to take ownership of everything she's worked to create over these past years.

As a rapper, Cardi has remained a major presence on the album charts, releasing music and performing seemingly nonstop since following the debut of her breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow" in the summer of 2017. In addition to dominating music, Cardi debuted her own clothing line through a partnership with Fashion Nova last year and more recently revealed a collaboration with Reebok that has her name all over the fashion world. She is also gearing up to serve as a judge, along with Chance the Rapper and T.I., for Netflix's talent competition, Rhythm + Flow. And she's done all of this while being the mother to her 8-month-old daughter, Kulture.

With Cardi's star continuing to rise at a rapid pace, this new trademark filing will certainly serve as a larger part of her plan to become hip-hop's biggest superstar.