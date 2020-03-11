Coronavirus Is Impacting Relationship Milestones — By Stalling Them

If you were getting ready to visit your long-distance partner or move in with your long-term SO, your plans might be temporarily thwarted. By your partner's commitment issues? Not this time! By the coronavirus, which is impacting relationships by stalling romantic milestones.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the primary way coronavirus spreads is through respiratory droplets, which are formed when someone coughs or sneezes. The CDC recommends avoiding close contact. For lovers, that might mean canceling your HotelTonight reservation, FaceTiming your partner for a little mutual masturbation, or even stalling your wedding until further notice.

Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, stresses that putting your relationship on hold is a preventative measure that can pay off in the long-run. "While you may have no illness, and may not be at direct risk, you may have to modify your plans for the sake of the public — not you personally," he tells Bustle.

If your relationship progression is paused, here's how you can stay connected in the meantime.

Maintaining An LDR Relationship Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Being in a long-distance relationship can mean talking on the phone, FaceTiming, texting, sexting, and traveling to see each other occasion. But the CDC recommends avoiding any unnecessary travel for the time being, so you might not want to risk hopping on a flight.

Since flying or train travel might put yourself and others at risk, Klapow suggests keeping each other updated by sending video messages or voice notes. That way, you can hear the inflection in each other's voice, as well as witness each other's body language as they detail certain events.Moving In With Your Partner

Moving In With Your Partner While Planning For Coronavirus

When preparing to move in with a partner while planning for coronavirus, there are many factors to consider past potential quarantine periods.

"There is much uncertainty regarding the economy, and some industries will likely be hit hard," Cathy Sullivan-Windt, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist and owner of New Connections Counseling Center, tells Bustle. "If one's income is in jeopardy, making decisions about how much to spend on housing can be complicated. Also, uncertainty increases anxiety and can make it hard to make big decisions," she says.

For the time being, hold on to your lease, and if that's no longer an option, reach out to friends and family about your predicament. Additionally, Klapow says to remind your partner that this is just a temporary delay, and not a cancellation, of your future plans.

Taking Your First Trip Together During Coronavirus Cancellations

Nothing says, "we're serious!" quite like going on your first trip together and arguing over who gets the middle seat. While traveling together is indeed an incredibly telling relationship milestone, now might not — you guessed it! — be the best time to be confined to a small space for an extended period. Additionally, many flights are getting cancelled, trains are delayed, and cruise ships are being quarantined. "It's time to modify plans, travel more locally, or postpone," Klapow says.

Now might be the perfect time to book yourself a stay-cation. Consider hiking in a nearby national park, staying in all weekend to watch movies, or cooking breakfast in bed three days in a row. All (OK, some) of the pamper, none of the potential for infection.

Considering The Coronavirus Before Getting Engaged

Has your partner been subtly inquiring about your ring size, by asking, "What's your ring size?" Have you had an open and honest dialogue about getting engaged in the near future? If so, there's good news: The coronavirus won't impact your impending engagement. It may, however, downsize the proposal.

"You may want to do it in a smaller, more intimate setting, instead of a crowded stadium," Klapow says. "But the virus should not stop you from popping the question and celebrating your love for one another." Just ask the photographer popping out of the nearby bushes to get the shot to keep a considerable distance, and you'll be golden.

Delaying Your Wedding Due To Coronavirus Risks

Since the CDC recommends avoiding close contact and large groups, couples may need to consider postponing their weddings, downsizing events, and accepting that certain family members may not be able to attend.

"Older family members may not be able to join. Loved ones may not want, or be able, to fly in for a wedding," Sullivan-Windt explains. But for relatives watching from afar, FaceTime and Skype can come in handy. And instituting wedding "house rules," such as limiting directing contact by banning unnecessary touching, can facilitate a safer event without anxieties running high.

Although coronavirus concerns may be stunting your relationship's growth, there are still plenty of ways for you and your partner to feel connected. And remember: This has everything to do with your health, not the health of your relationship (or your partner's ex). You're only taking a beat to protect yourselves, as well as the public, from getting infected.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.

