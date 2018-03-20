What happens when the star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story hosts a party at the Roxy on St. Patrick’s Day? Uh, Darren Criss and JC Chasez sing some *NSYNC songs together, apparently. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Criss threw a ‘90s-themed concert at the Hollywood venue on Saturday night, and at one point, invited Chasez to join him onstage. The two wildly talented singers proceeded to perform acoustic versions of “I Want You Back” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” A happy St. Paddy's to us all.

And because every now and again the internet can be used for good, some of the folks who were in attendance documented Criss and Chasez's renditions of these beloved *NSYNC tracks and shared the videos with the planet. You can check out a compilation of some of the Instagram Stories taken during Chasez and Criss' duet here.

Man, is Chasez’s voice is just as beautiful and powerful as it was two decades ago, or is it just as beautiful and powerful as it was two decades ago? *Waves goodbye to breath.* And Criss' voice is like a dream, per usual. These two guys sound so... in sync.

And when Chasez and Criss harmonize during the “Tearin’ Up My Heart” chorus? Your body will probably turn into one big goosebump made out of billions of little goosebump. And then, those goosebumps will be like, "It's too gorgeous, we can't take it, can you get us a glass of water?" And then, you will chug a coffee mug's worth of water and the goosebumps will calm down and you will feel temporarily sated. But then, you will want to watch the video again. And before you know it, you will be stuck in a loop: Watch the video of Chasez and Criss sing, turn into an enormous goosebump, pour water down gullet, settle down, repeat. It really isn't the worst way to spend a Monday evening.

Oh, and get this: January Jones was there. And she posted a video of Chasez and Criss' performance on Instagram Stories and everything.

This isn’t the first time Criss has broken out the guitar and delivered an acoustic rendition of an *NSYNC track. When the multi-hyphenate appeared on SiriusXM's The Coffee House earlier this month, he played a pared down version of “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

SiriusXM on YouTube

Nostalgia may prompt Chasez to belt out a few *NSYNC jams with one of the guys from Glee at a St. Paddy's Day gathering, and it may prompt the now defunct group to release a Christmas-themed line of merchandise, but it sure doesn’t sound like it will prompt a full-blown reunion tour anytime soon. Back in December 2017, Chasez told Us Weekly that *NSYNC will not reunite again. He said,

“The answer is no. I know people want to hear a different answer but we felt like we did what we set out to do. By the way, we are all still friends and we all still talk about this stuff. But the way we went about it was we had to be inspired by something. And that’s the only way we would do anything.”

So cling to these clips of Chasez and Criss crooning together. And cling to that picture of all five of the *NSYNC guys together at Chasez's birthday party back in August 2016. And if and when that reported reunion at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony finally happens, cling to that, too. But as far as *NSYNC getting back together and playing shows like it is 1998 (or the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards)? That dream will probably keep on tearin' up our hearts.