Demi Lovato's is taking a trip down memory lane to celebrate the release of her new single. Lovato's "I Love Me" music video, released on Friday, March 6, has the singer reliving some of the major moments of her life and career. These references include her early success with the Disney Channel and her personal struggles, like Lovato's 2018 hospitalization due to an apparent drug overdose. Yet, even though the video implies she may have some melancholy when looking back at her career and relationships, "I Love Me" is ultimately a self-love anthem.

While her first 2020 single, "Anyone," was a ballad that befitted her emotional comeback, "I Love Me" has a bit more fun and humor. The lyrics are still serious as she sings in the chorus, "Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone? / And I always got my finger on the self-destruct / I wonder when I love me is enough." But the music video emphasizes that Lovato's return to music is about celebrating who she is now.

Her walk down memory lane (literally labeled "I Love Me" street in the video) is also full of exciting Easter Eggs for Lovato fans. As Lovato struts her way into this next chapter of her life, here are the references in "I Love Me" that you might have missed.

The "La La Land" Music Video

Similar to how her fight with herself is reminiscent of Lovato fighting Michelle Rodriguez in the "Confidant" music video, Twitter user demilovtimes noted how her walking down the street and observing people could be a callback to her 2008 "La La Land" music video.

Her Mom & Sister

A mom with two young daughters can be seen wandering around the city streets possibly looking for acting roles, a reference to Lovato's youth with her sister Dallas and her mom Dianna de la Garza.

Camp Rock

Lovato looks on fondly at a girl representing her Mitchie character from the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock accompanied by Connect 3, aka the Jonas Brothers.

The Confidant Era

A dead ringer for Lovato with a black lace bodysuit and a wavy bob from her Confidant and Future Now tour era from 2015 to 2016 can be spotted surrounded by security guards, suggesting this was a time when she was heavily monitored and, according to Lovato's recent comments, controlled.

The Jonas Brothers

Lovato goes way back with Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas (her ex). She had a strong friendship with Nick and they headlined the Future Now tour together. But there have been rumors that she's not as close with the brothers as she once was (she notably wasn't at Nick's wedding to Priyanka Chopra). In "I Love Me," Lovato walks right by three men in metallic jackets reminiscent of the ones the Jonas Brothers are wearing in their "What A Man Gotta Do" music video. She doesn't seem bitter or angry at the brothers but, in the video, they're simply going in opposite directions, which could suggest she's moved on from that friendship.

Her Overdose

Lovato suffered a drug overdose in 2018, seemingly recreated in the music video as Lovato passes a woman laid out on a stretcher being taken into an ambulance. The singer has been open about her struggles with substance misuse, mental illness, and eating disorders, and the way she lays her hand on the woman's shoulder suggests that she wishes she could have had a bit more kindness towards herself back then. As she sings in the song, "I wonder when I love me is enough."

Wilmer Valderrama

Lovato and her longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama split in 2016 and in January 2020, the That '70s Show star became engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. And fans are convinced that the bride and groom who pass Lovato toward the end of the video are fill-ins for Pacheco and Valderrama.

The video is really a mini-biography, showing just how much Lovato has gone through to get to where she is today. And right now, she's ready for "I love me" to be enough.