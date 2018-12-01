This is what dreams are made of: a non-stop YouTube marathon of classic Disney Channel holiday episodes. For the whole month of December, Disney Channel's YouTube will be a 24/7 throwback to some of your favorite Disney Channel Christmas and Hanukkah episodes from Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, That's So Raven, and more. So limber up because it's time to start rocking around the Christmas tree with Lizzie McGuire, Raven Baxter, and Louis and Ren Stevens.

In a press release, Disney Channel announced their throwback special would be a continuous loop of five holiday-themed episodes from Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens, That's So Raven, The Proud Family and Phineas and Ferb. It's a blast from the past livestream that's sure to give early aughts kids all the nostalgic feels through all 31 days of December.

This marathon includes the Even Stevens episode "Heck of A Hanukkah," which has Louis (Shia LaBeouf) having his own It's A Wonderful Life experience while wearing a whole chicken on his head. The Proud Family celebrates seven days of Kwanzaa with a down on their luck family that could really use a little holiday cheer. And Santa gets all wrapped up in Raven's shenanigans after she opens one of her Christmas presents early. Let's hope he didn't put her on the naughty list that year.

Disney Channel on YouTube

Not to mention, this run of episodes includes an appearance from Aaron Carter, who comes to town to make Lizzie's Christmas merry and bright. Knowing just how good Carter is at making '00s kids swoon, it's no surprise that he succeeds in making it a holiday she'll never forget — and honestly, neither will those viewers who remember watching this episode back in the day when it first aired.

That's what's so fun about this Disney Channel livestream, it will surely make viewers want to be a kid again with every viewing. And don't worry, no one will judge you if you end up watching some of these episodes at least 25 times this holiday season.

For those who want more Disney Channel content, the network is also running its annual 25 Days Of Christmas marathon, which includes a special that's perfect for those who are young or just young at heart.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the network will air Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party, which will include appearances from current Disney stars like Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly, and Sadie Stanley, who's set to star in the new Disney Channel original movie version of Kim Possible.

If you don't know any of those names, don't worry, the half hour special will feature performances from Gwen Stefani and country star Brett Eldredge.

And if DCOM classics are what you're looking for, think about checking out Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas lineup, which includes the sequel to Tyra Banks' Life-Size. It might not include a cameo from Lindsay Lohan, the movie's original star, but just like Disney Channel's holiday YouTube throwback, it'll be a delightful reminder of those Christmas pasts that you'll surely never want to forget.