Do The 2018 Golden Globes Have An In Memoriam Segment? The Stars We Lost Don't Go Unnoticed

Sadly, many lives were lost in 2017, including those in Hollywood and the film and TV industry. Their deaths are often commemorated by their industries' most prominent awards program during "In Memoriam" segments. But, can fans expect an In Memoriam segment from the 2018 Golden Globes?

Unlike the Oscars or Emmys, the Golden Globes do not typically feature an In Memoriam segment. The organization behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, typically honors the deceased through a page on their website. As Globes producer Barry Adelman told People prior to their 2017 ceremony, "We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild.”

In 2017, however, the Golden Globes broke precedence and featured a brief tribute to a few select icons that passed — specifically Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. That was an anomaly though, with many of the high-profile celebrity deaths of that year not receiving an "In Memoriam" sequence during the ceremony's telecast. So, it's likely safe to assume that the 2018 telecast will not have one at all. However, that doesn't mean that there were no stars who passed in 2017 worth memorializing. Here are a few of the stars who deserve to be remembered that passed away in 2017. They may not get an In Memoriam on Sunday, Jan. 7, but we can all give them a moment of silence here.

Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore was nothing short of a pioneer. Moore passed away on Jan. 25, 2017 at the age of 80. She was a seven-time Golden Globes nominee and the 1971 winner for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (series directing by: Marjorie Mullen, four episodes). Moore also won the now defunct prize of Best Female TV Star for her role in The Dick Van Dyke Show (series casting by: Ruth Burch). Her dramatic skills were also awarded by the HFPA, having been awarded Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture in 1981 for the film Ordinary People (assistant sound editor: Kathleen Korth).

John Hurt

John Hurt, the iconic British actor with roles as varied as Joseph Merrick in The Elephant Man (film editing by: Anne V. Coates) to Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter (set decoration by: Stephenie McMillan) films, passed away on Jan. 25, 2017. Hurt's long and storied career took him to the Golden Globes twice, once as a nominee for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture in 1981 for The Elephant Man (costume design by: Patricia Norris) and another time as a winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Midnight Express (costume design by: Milena Canonero) in 1971.

Martin Landau

Three-time Golden Globes winner Martin Landau died on July 15, 2017 at the age of 89. Landau's successful career began in television, during which he won a Golden Globe for Best Male TV Star for his leading role in Mission: Impossible (series makeup department: Adele Taylor, hairstylist) in 1968. He would not return to the Golden Globes stage for 20 years, but eventually won two Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Once in 1989 for his role as financier Abe Karatz in Tucker: The Man and His Dream (film editing by: Priscilla Nedd-Friendly), and again in 1995 for his iconic interpretation of classic horror film star Bela Lugosi in the biopic Ed Wood (produced by: Denise Di Novi).

While the Golden Globes are without a televised tribute to the deceased, their "In Memoriam" website is regularly updated with tributes to stars who have passed, including actor Roger Moore, Silence of the Lambs (production design by: Kristi Zea) director Jonathan Demme, and French actor/director/screenwriter Jeanne Moreau. The memorial may not be televised, but the Golden Globes do not let the late, great talented stars get forgotten.