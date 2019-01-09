Well, it looks like Teddi Mellencamp is finally back in Dorit Kemsley's good graces. Dorit named a swimsuit after Teddi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Beverly Beach designer announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Did you ever think you'd see the day?

Next to a photo of Dorit and model Barbie Blank wearing bright lime bikinis, the Bravolebrity wrote,

"So nice we did it twice. 😉 The Teddi and Denise in Neon Lime! @beverlybeach."

As you can see in Dorit's caption, she also named a swimsuit after Denise Richards, who joined RHOBH Season 9 as a full-time Housewife. If you check out Dorit's official Beverly Beach website, you can get the Teddi in three different colors, including crimson pink, neon lime, and marlin blue. The Denise comes in neon lime or crimson pink.

It doesn't appear Teddi has responded publicly yet about getting a swimsuit named after her. However, Denise commented on Dorit's Instagram, "I'm honored miss Dorit."

Dorit doesn't name her swimsuits after just anybody. You have to be someone she respects, supports, likes, and considers part of her life. Currently, the Housewife also has swimsuits named after costars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna.

Fans will probably recall that when Dorit released her swimwear line in March 2018, she originally didn't honor Teddi or Camille Grammer (who also still doesn't have a swimsuit named after her).

While chatting with Page Six last March, Dorit explained why Teddi was excluded. She said, "Teddi does not have a swimsuit yet. I feel like she is gonna need to earn her way into my good graces. I don't know. Next collection, possibly?" Dorit bluntly stated about Camille, "There's no Camille."

The Season 8 finale was even dedicated to Dorit's runway show for her collection. While watching the episode in April 2018, Teddi tweeted, "Dorit’s swimsuits were [raising hands emoji]. I especially loved the Teddi — oh wait."

At the RHOBH Season 8 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Dorit about why she only included some of the women in her swimsuit line. To that, Dorit answered, "I'm not going to make excuses for it. It’s my line and I’m going to name it after women that I feel really bring something to my life." Teddi said she was still hurt by Dorit's decision.

As for Camille, that same March Dorit's line was revealed, she tweeted, "Beverly Beach or Beverly B*tch #rhobh I don’t need a swimsuit named after me. Thank you."

Dorit and Teddi got off to a rocky start in Season 8, which was why she left out the accountability coach to begin with. But now she's singing a different tune when it comes to Teddi. It sure seems like Season 9 will be totally different for both Dorit and Teddi.

When it comes to the Housewives world, you never know what's going to happen, who's going to fight, who will remain friends, or who will name a swimsuit after someone, so it's at least nice to know Teddi and Dorit are moving forward.