Harry Styles has proven his acting abilities in the Oscar-winning Dunkirk and as a host for Saturday Night Live, but the singer may have added a Star Wars movie to his résumé. Mark Hamill hinted on Twitter Thursday that Styles is in The Rise of Skywalker (Bustle has reached out to a rep for Styles to confirm the news, but did not receive an immediate reply).

Unfortunately, even if he actually is in the movie, fans won't see his face or hear his voice, as he's rumored to make a cameo in full stormtrooper regalia. Yet while his Star Wars status is up in the air, Luke Skywalker himself certainly is making it seem like Styles supported the Dark Side in The Rise of Skywalker. In honor of The Rise of Skywalker world premiere on Dec. 16, Hamill took to Twitter to tease that there would be another "secret stormtrooper" in the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, adding that the secret stormtroopers have "all been UK superstars." The franchise has a history of secretly slipping other famous people into the full-body costume, from Prince William and Prince Harry, whose scene in The Last Jedi was reportedly cut, to Tom Hardy to Daniel Craig, who covertly cameoed in The Force Awakens. But since there had been no singer to don the evil helmet yet, Hamill posited, "All the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper."

In case his One Direction reference and hashtag didn't make it abundantly clear, Hamill included a photo of Styles in a stormtrooper costume with his tweet. Styles had rocked the costume at a party with fellow musicians Kacey Musgraves and Maggie Rogers in October 2019, so perhaps the "Lights Up" artist had been signaling his Star Wars involvement.

With The Rise of Skywalker premiering on Dec. 20, Hamill went on Twitter again to apologize for the potential spoiler. However, he only continued to stoke the flames more with a post that seemed to definitively say that Styles was in the film. Hamill claimed the mystery is not whether or not Styles is featured, but in which stormtrooper he portrays. The Luke Skywalker actor wasn't ready to reveal that factoid just yet though, writing, "My lips are sealed because The Shush Is With Me."

While fans might require the Force to figure out which stormtrooper Styles is in the movie (if he is in fact one at all), the hype adds to the big year the singer is already having. In December alone, he filled in as host for James Corden, covered Lizzo, and dropped his second solo album. So even if his Rise of Skywalker character is fighting for the side of evil in a galaxy far, far away, Styles has been doing a ton of good for his fans right here on Earth.