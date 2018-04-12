The newest addition to the Kardashian family has reportedly arrived with Khloé Kardashian being said to have welcomed her baby on Thursday morning. But has Tristan Thompson reacted to Khloé Kardashian giving birth yet? According to TMZ, he was in the delivery room, but given what's been going on with the couple in the past couple of days, Kardashian's fans will definitely be interested in what he has to say... and not hold back their feelings if he does say anything.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Thompson had reportedly cheated on Kardashian more than once. Bustle reached out to Thompson and Kardashian for comment, but did not receive a response, and neither of them have commented on the situation. Who has commented? Fans. Loads of them. Thompson's Instagram comments are full of snake emoji and insults, and Twitter users have come out swinging. So, if Thompson was to comment publicly on the news of Kardashian giving birth, that tweet or Instagram post would be full of the wrath of her fans. For his own benefit, he might be better off keeping quiet, at least for now, and probably until Kardashian says something first.

Before the cheating scandal, things seemed to be going wonderfully for Kardashian and Thompson. Kardashian believed Thompson to be "the one" and gushed about all the support and love he gave her throughout her pregnancy. When Kardashian announced her pregnancy with an Instagram photo last December, the picture was of her baby bump with Thompson's hands holding her tummy. She wrote in part:

Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

The 26-year-old athlete responded in the comments section of Kardashian's post. "My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something [I’ll] always cherish," he wrote, according to People. "Girl you look better now.” He added, "I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together."

The couple began dating in 2016 when their mutual friend, basketball player Brandon Jennings, set them up on a blind date. Though Kardashian previously said she would "say yes" if Thompson were to propose, she also expressed happiness with their relationship status pre-cheating scandal. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Revenge Body host explained that she's not looking to rush into marriage, especially after her previous marriage to another baller Lamar Odom ended in divorce. Her seven-year relationship with Odom was rocky throughout their time together. They also faced hurdles such as Odom's struggles with drug addiction and infidelity. "I was married before and it didn't do anything for me," Kardashian said of the experience. "I'm in a good, healthy relationship."

On KUWTK, Kardashian revealed to her big sister Kim when she was creating her birth plan that she wanted to have her baby in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson is based as a Cavaliers player. That way, he could be with her when she welcomed the newborn into this world. According to TMZ, that ended up still being the case. The publication reported that Thompson was there, as well as Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, two of her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, and her best friend, Malika Haqq.

Though this is the first baby for Kardashian, the baby already has a brother, Prince Oliver, from Thompson's previous relationship with entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig. Prince and the new baby are close in age, so hopefully if they're in each other's lives they will be fast friends. The baby also has plenty of cousins — just this year, aunts Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both welcomed new babies to their families: Chicago and Stormi, respectively. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, have three children all together, while oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian also has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

It's too soon to tell whether or not things work out between Kardashian and Thompson, but for now, they have a huge life change and little baby to look after.