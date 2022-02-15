Whether you’re fans of the original How I Met Your Mother series or think Hilary Duff’s Hulu sequel is the Lizzie McGuire reboot you deserve, you’re in luck. On Feb. 15, Hulu announced that How I Met Your Father will return for Season 2. The streaming platform even doubled the number of episodes for the next season from 10 to 20, leaving fans with plenty of time to guess exactly who Sophie (Duff) ends up with.

Writers and showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also wrote the original, are returning to helm the next season. The same producers from the original are also on board with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy returning. Though the first season is still underway (there are still a few episodes to air), here’s everything to know about How I Met Your Father’s second season including what to expect from the cast and whether we’ll be seeing more men in Sophie’s life.

The HIMYF Season 2 Plot

Similar to its predecessor, the sequel is narrated by future Sophie (Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall) as she recounts how she met her son’s dad in 2022. Each episode follows young Sophie’s dating (mis)adventures with her New York crew: Jesse (Chris Lowell), a musician dealing with recent heartbreak who may or may not have a thing for Sophie, Ellen (Tien Tran), a lesbian divorcée and Jesse’s little sister, Sid (Suraj Sharma), a bar owner in a long-distance relationship with his surgeon fiancée Hannah (Ashley Reyes), and Valentina (Francia Raisa), Sophie’s BFF whose boyfriend Charlie (Tom Ainsley) moved from the UK to follow her to New York.

Halfway through the first season and all of them are already making strides romantically. The ever-optimistic Sophie started dating Drew (Josh Peck), an elementary school vice-principal. Siblings Jesse and Ellen have both begun putting themselves back out there and seeing new people. Newly-engaged couple Sid and Hannah are finally in the same city (for the time being), and the typically-aloof and commitment-averse Valentina confessed she loves Charlie.

During the premiere episode last Jan. 18, fans learned that Sophie meets her future husband during the night depicted on screen, at Sid and Hannah’s engagement party. Initially, fans assumed the father would likely be one of the core group of friends. That is until Peck’s character was introduced later on in the series as someone Sophie also met that night.

For the next season, it’s safe to assume the show will still be following the gang’s lives and romances and will likely be introducing even more characters Sophie met that first night. The guesswork continues.

The HIMYF Season 2 Cast

The Season 1 cast is expected to return and there will likely be more surprise guest stars come Season 2. That brief and barely-recognizable Leighton Meester cameo as Jesse’s ex-girlfriend who rejects his proposal during Episode 1? Maybe she finally returns to add drama to Jesse’s arc.