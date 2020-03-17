On March 19, the sun will enter the sign of Aries and heralds in the first day of spring, according to Lisa Barretta, an astrologer, and author of Conscious Ink. And if you're wondering how the 2020 astrological new year will affect relationships, prepare to make like Hillary Duff and come clean. Just like the start of the calendar year, on January 1, this can be a great time to assess where you stand and consider giving ourselves a fresh slate.

It's also why you might get a rush of "spring fever," Barretta says, while also feeling the desire to set goals, have fun, and get the most out of life, just like an Aries. If you're in a relationship, you may want to want to look for ways to connect on an even deeper level. And if you're single, spring fever will kick in big time, and you'll find yourself wanting to be out and about, going on dates, and meeting new people.

The astrological new year will affect each zodiac sign differently, as you'll see below, but anyone can make the most of the time by writing down a few intentions and goals for their relationships, Barretta says, and setting out into the world with positive energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Since the astrological new year is also the start of Aries season, you'll really be feelin' yourself come March 19. You'll want to be noticed, Barretta says, so go ahead and be as social as possible. If you're single, this positive energy will attract new people your way, so you'll likely have your choice of folks to date. And if you're in a relationship, these spring vibes will have you craving extra love and attention from your partner. Make the most of it by looking for new ways to have fun as a couple.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The astrological new year will be a dreamy, carefree time for Taurus, Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle, due to the movement of the planet Venus into your sign. It'll allow you to connect with your partner in whole new ways to take your relationship to a new level. "Taurus knows they usually tend to be stubborn," Cardinal says, "but they will be given opportunities to be moveable and flexible." This spring will also see you opening up a bit more, and looking for ways to fix ongoing relationship problems. Basically, you'll want to "unstick yourself," Cardinal says, all in the name of maintaining a healthier relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle You'll be feeling extra flirty this astrological new year, Barretta says, so don't hold yourself back from having fun with it. If the chance for a one night stand comes along, you might want to go with it — no strings attached. According to Cardinal, you might even find yourself looking at a member of your friend group in an entirely new way. And if that's what you're looking for, rest assured it's a relationship that could easily grow into something much more. If you're already in a committed relationship, Cardinal says you'll be on the lookout for new ways to connect with your partner in a deeper, soulmate kind of way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer will be hit with some intense "spring cleaning" vibes, especially as it pertains to relationships. You might find yourself bringing up some long-buried relationship problems in an effort to find solutions, Barretta says, so you and your partner can officially move past it. This conversation may be about how your partner's been taking you for granted, Barretta says. If you've felt like they don't appreciate you, or as if the relationship is unbalanced, let them know. This spring may be the perfect time to air all that out and look for ways to move your relationship in a healthier direction.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo will want to reconnect with their love of adventure this Aries season. "The last month as the sun traveled through Pisces might have felt way intense for Leo, and now as we’re welcoming the energy of another fire sign, Leo is ready to get out, explore, and find positivity again," Cardinal says. If you're single, this might mean looking for interesting people to hang out with. And if you have a partner, you'll likely be struck by the desire to break out of your usual routine, she says, and bond during an exciting trip.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Have you found yourself thinking about an old love, over the past few weeks? The sun entering the sign of Aries on March 19 will give you the drive to move past any old fears of rejection, Barretta says, and maybe even take a chance at rekindling that old passion. It'll also be a time to deepen your relationships. "There could be some real chances for Virgo and a partner to come together this month and take their bond to a new level," Cardinal says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle During this astrological new year, you'll find yourself looking for deeper and more intimate connections, astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle, due to the fact Venus is going into your 8th house of Scorpio. And just like a Scorpio, you won't want anything superficial right now. "You want to get to know someone on a visceral level and are more willing than usual to expose and share your own vulnerabilities," she says. "This is a great time for you to get in touch with what you truly want in partnerships and to risk sharing that more intimate, hidden side with someone else."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio is another sign that will be feeling themselves this astrological new year. "You seem to be glowing and radiating all the right energy, attracting all the people," Monahan says. And this will likely come as a huge relief, especially if you've likely been having a tough time in relationships, as of late. Now you won't be afraid to ask for what you want. Instead, you'll be open to having more constructive conversations. With Venus in your house of partnerships, Monahan says, you'll be focused on improving your connections, as well as starting new ones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Since Saturn will be moving into your house of communications, you'll suddenly want to take dating more seriously than ever before, Monahan says. And you'll want to take your conversations more seriously, too. "You may be less inclined to go on dates with people you don't know or have a strong connection with," she says. "The emphasis is on persevering your time, not wasting it on crappy dates you want to escape from." Use this time to focus on how you communicate, and to be sure you're giving off the right vibes. "Are you being clear about what you are looking for? Perhaps it's a good time to update your dating profile if you have one," Monahan says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Your dating life has been a bit rocky the past year or so. But that can all change on March 19 when Saturn finally moves out of your 1st house, and into your 2nd house of security. This will help push away any doubts that may have been holding you back, Monahan says. And you may want to take time to talk to your partner, and/or be more open with those you're dating. "It's an amazing time to work out those kinks and get your relationship in a comfortable, steady zone, just how you like it," she says. "Think of this time as a helping hand from your ruling planet to get that relationship more landed."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Saturn is rolling into your sign this spring, Monahan says, which can make or break your relationships. This planet favors the "real," she says, so you may see that your current situation doesn't have any staying power. Less serious relationships will fall away this spring, Monahan says, but it'll leave room for those that are more stable to flourish. "Ultimately, this is a very positive and powerful transit," she says, "but beware you will be feeling more serious than your usual, airy self."