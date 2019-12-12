In case you haven't marked your calendar, the next full moon of the 2019 will be December 12 at 12:12 a.m. eastern standard time. Also known as the Cold Moon or Long Nights Moon, what makes this particular moon so special is that it sits just above the horizon for longer than most moons. It's also a full moon in Gemini, for those astrologists out there.

Because we, as humans are connected to the Universe and all within it, the Moon, the Earth's only natural satellite, does have an effect on all of us. Although some are affected more than others, depending on where the full moon falls in the year, the fact remains that it does play a part in our moods and behavior — and even in our sex life.

"Full moons bring out the best and the beast in us," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "The moon represents our emotions and fertility cycles, among other things."

According to Mckean, the full moon is going to be very special because there will be three other planets will orbit pretty close to each other in the sky from the Earth's perspective.

"Those planets are Venus (which represents love, beauty, money, and attraction, among other things), Saturn (which represents restrictions, limitations, and abstinence, among other things), and Pluto (which represents sex, power, and intrigue, among other things)."

Combine these three planets with the Earth and lots of memorable sex will be had by every sign of the zodiac. Here's what you and your sex life can expect from December's full moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, this is your time to really get it on — no matter if it's casual, with someone serious, or with someone you've been in a long-term relationship with for years. "If you're single, this is a great time for a one-night stand with a stranger," Mckean says. "If you're in a relationship, be keenly aware of your partner's moods and strike when it's hot." Although December is hardly considered a sexy month, between the cold and the holiday stress, if you make your move on December 12 at just the right time, you might find that December can be quite sexy after all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The mighty bull that is Taurus is a pretty intense character. What this means is that their sex life during the full moon can be equally intense, but, according to Mckean, only if Taurus lets it be this way. It's not as though it can manifest itself. "Make sure your love pad is ready for a spontaneous romp as planning the details won't be so easy for this full moon," Mckean says. Basically, be ready for anything and for it to be completely and totally electrified. Again, Taurus, only if that's how you want it to be. The ball is in your court on this one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle While every sign's sex life will be affected by this December 12 full moon, because the full moon is in Gemini, you can expect to get the most out of it. "This full moon will rock your sex world in a good way," Mckean says. "With the full moon in your own sign, you'll easily navigate any ebbs and flows both emotionally and physically." What Mckean is actually saying is, Gemini, sit back and enjoy the ride. This full moon is all about you and whomever is lucky enough to call you a bedfellow during this particular time of the year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Cancer, sex during the full moon can be really intimate — if you're in the right state of mind and willing to compromise a bit. "Sex during December 2019's full moon is what you make of it," Mckean says. "So long as you're willing to be flexible to your partner's desires and keep your mood steady, this can be a very intimate experience for you." Granted, no one is under any obligation to do anything they don't want to do in bed, but pushing the boundaries a bit and sexually exploring with your partner might be exactly what you, Cancer, need during this full moon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Oh, Leo! As you already know, when it comes to sex, it's usually pretty good with you and, according to Mckean, that pretty good sex is almost every damn day of the year. That's the thing with people who exude confidence that borders on cockiness: they're just prone to good sex because they believe they've mastered the art of sex. "On this full moon, feelings and emotions will be all over the place, which may be right up your alley when passions arise," Mckean says. "It won't be without drama, but if anyone can handle drama, it's a Leo." Great sex plus drama, with Leo at the helm? Not that a sexual connection that one might find themselves in.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, if you're looking for something deeper in your sex life, then December 12 is the day you're most likely to experience it. With those four planet aligned and the full moon sweeping in to add a little something extra, a lot of things will be in your favor. "With this kind of astrological lineup, sexual experiences will be very meaningful for you," Mckean says. "You'll have everything you need in order: privacy, intimacy, and spontaneity." Ultimately, Virgo, this means you're going to have one hell of a feel good time in the sack with this full moon, because you'll have all the components necessary for it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As is the case with everything, Libra will be keeping things nice and even-keeled during this final full moon of 2019. This, of course, will definitely come in handy as the planetary line up is likely to have things running hot and cold all around you. Because of this, you can count on something hot and brief, when it comes to sex. And, honestly Libra, isn't that sort of your scene anyway when you're in between serious partners? "Be open to new partners," Mckean says. "but keep in mind that it's likely to be a short but intense encounter." If it's intense, who cares if it's short, right?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Being the most mysterious and mischievous of all the zodiac signs, things are never dull for Scorpio. Like, never ever dull. "Intrigue, instinct, and intensity are especially high with this full moon for Scorpio," Mckean says. In other words, your sex life will be super hot, through the roof, and the only sign that might rival you for an epic night of explosive, mind-blowing sex is Gemini. But only because the full moon happens to be in their house. Otherwise, you might come out on top in this category.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle While sex appears to be in the cards for all these signs, with Sagittarius it's a different story. "Today will be a rather tricky time when it comes to your sex life," Mckean says. "It's very likely you'll opt for masturbation." This, of course, is not a bad thing, because masturbation is a sure thing. If a solo session isn't what you have in mind, then trying mutual masturbation might also scratch an itch and be a perfect hit. However, Mckean does point out that should you end up having sex with someone else, "it'll be over the moon."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Because Capricorn tends to be responsible and traditional, sex, even during a full moon, is likely to be the same. But maybe even more relaxed than usual. "You'll find yourself in a calm and mellow mood that's just perfect for your sex life," Mckean says. "This will be a great chance to get very close with your partner and solidify your bond." Although intimacy isn't necessary for great sex, it can definitely intensify it and take it to a whole new level.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle As the free-wheelin' and somewhat hippy of the zodiac, when it comes to sex with an Aquarius, anything goes. Seriously; anything goes. "Sex with Aquarius is rarely straightforward and sex on this day is no exception," Mckean says. "It's not a good time to shock or surprise your partner, but it is a good time to use your open attitude to be up for anything... or nothing." What this means is there's no middle road here. You either balls to the wall it and go big, or call it a day and go home.