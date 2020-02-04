The full moon has a way of stirring things up in every aspect of life, but the upcoming February 2020 full moon, in particular, may impact your love life in a few surprising ways when it hits on February 9.

"The full moon holds a lot of intense energy, which can deeply stir emotions," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. And since this one is occurring in the sign of Leo, which is known for its playfulness, drama, bold emotions, and loyalty, you may find yourself instinctively going after your passions.

"People are more prone to take the lead under a Leo moon," Barretta says. Think along the lines of reaching out to someone who sparked your interest in the past, or taking a current relationship to the next level. Whatever you do, though, use this full moon as a time to assess how you feel about your love life, in general.

"You can look at [...] where you want to have more romance in your life, or how you can demonstrate more love to your partner," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "It can be a simple as wanting to be more verbal in your emotional dialog."

Full moons are a great time to set intentions, Monahan says, so whatever you decide to do may actually become a reality. Read on below for more information about how the February 2020 full moon will affect your love life, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon will fall in your 9th house of higher learning and truth, Monahan says, so expect to have many revelations throughout the day and even get something off your chest. The planet of love, Venus, and the comet Chiron, which represents deep wounds, will also be in your sign at this time, further adding to this vibe. "Having both these planets together and in your sign means you could well be releasing an old emotional hurt that has long been troubling you, especially in relation to matters of the heart," Monahan says. "Chiron can be a heavy energy sometimes but if you work on releasing any old patterns that are not serving you, it will pay off in dividends."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The February 2020 full moon will be falling in your 10th house of honor and prestige, Monahan says, so you'll likely feel extra proud of your relationship around this time. You'll want to be out and about with your partner, so go on dates and enjoy each other's company. You'll also have the asteroid Vesta in your sign, which can represent the desire to build a sense of security and self-reliance. "It is a great time to clear out any blocks you may have in terms of your own inner worth," Monahan says. "Vesta energy is about redefining your mission and your truth and how you want to manifest that in a relationship. Once you illuminate any insecurities you may have, you pave the way for more solid foundations in the future."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The February 2020 full moon will be lighting up your 11th house of friendships, Monahan says, which means you'll be getting lots of attention from your closest pals. But the full moon will have an impact on your love life, too, since it's also falling in the house of Aquarius. You'll be full of energy, as a result, and may be inspired to go out and meet like-minded people. "It's an excellent time to be social and to hang out with groups in general," she says. Bring your partner along, if you have one, or use this as a time to join new circles.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You're going to feel incredibly introspective during this full moon, Monahan says, since it'll be falling in your 12th house of the unconscious. "Whether single or coupled up, it's an excellent time to check in with yourself and contemplate what you need more and less of in general," she says. This 12th house is ruled by the dreamy planet Neptune, which means you might also feel more creative than usual. "Look at making some mood or vision boards about what you would like to see more of in your love life," Monahan says, as that'll help you feel clearer about what you truly want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is the only full moon that will be in your sign during 2020, Monahan says, and it's falling in your 1st house of self. "In terms of love you might be putting ‘you’ in front of your significant other," she says. And that can be a good thing. If you feel like your needs aren't being met, you have a right to speak up, Monahan says, but try to do so in a way that leads to a constructive conversation for the best result. "There is an abundance of planets in fire signs on this day," she says, "so you will be truly at home in your element. However, with all that fire, be careful things don’t get too heated or too exaggerated." When bringing up relationship issues, make sure it remains a two-sided conversation. Say what you need to say, but be willing to listen to your partner, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The full moon will fall in your 2nd house of security, Monahan says, which is a house that rules both inner and outer security. As a result, issues of power and control may come up in your relationship, and it could make for a tense time. But you could gain more insight. "Intimacy is all about give and take," Monahan says. So use this full moon to consider what you've been bringing to the table. "If you aren't good on boundaries this full moon is a good time to get versed in them," Monahan says, "as the 2nd house highlights where you may need to draw a line."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The February 2020 full moon will light up Libra's 11th house, which focuses on hopes and wishes. As a result, you may feel as if your significant other is truly committed, Barretta says, and that may come as a relief if you haven't been too sure about the state of your relationship. For single Libras, the full moon will be centered around partying. In true Leo style, you'll want to have fun and mix and mingle with interesting people.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio will feel February's 2020 full moon centered in their 10th house of status, Barretta says, which means you may have an opportunity to take an ongoing relationship to the next level. Take this time to consider how things have been going thus far, and then have a heart-to-heart with your partner about commitment, including what you both want for the future. Single Scorpios, don't be surprised if someone you've known forever — and secretly had your eye on — suddenly becomes a romantic interest, Barretta says. Use that take-charge Leo energy to reach out, and see how they feel about going on a date.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, you love having a deep, soulful connection with your love interests. And since the February full moon will be in your 9th house of spirituality, Barretta says, it can make this feeling even stronger. You might look at your partner and realize how deeply connected you truly are, she says, almost as if you've known each other forever. It'll prompt discussions about your relationship, where you've been, and where you're going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon will light up your sex life, Barretta says, since the focus will be on your 8th house, which has a way of stirring up deep emotions. "It promises merged energies and deep, intense feelings," she says. If you're single, you'll find yourself accepting the "death" of a past relationship and finally feeling ready to move on. By letting go of old baggage, or even the hope that you might get back together with an ex, you'll open yourself up to the future, and the "rebirth of a love life," Barretta says.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius will feel the effects of the February 2020 full moon in their 7th house of partnerships, Barretta says, which could mean taking a deeper look at those close to you in life. There may be a strong realization that your partner is also a true friend, which will be very comforting to you. If you don't currently have a partner, you might meet one through mutual friends. "There will be plenty of social opportunities that open the door to romance," Barretta says. Be on the lookout for a party invitation, or go to another gathering that will make it easier to chat with someone new.