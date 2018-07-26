On Friday, July 27, the moon will appear red in color for close to two hours, with the entire lunar eclipse taking almost four hours to complete. This "blood moon" will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century. As with any celestial event of this size, we can expect to feel its effects down here on Earth. Moods, especially, will be affected by this particular blood moon, even if we live somewhere in the world where we can't see it.

"This Aquarius Blood Moon also has an Eclipse component, which is important to mention because it is part of a 3-stage Lionsgate Eclipse series," Jess Domain of GiftedAstrology.com tells Bustle. "This gateway began at the New Moon in Cancer, with a partial solar eclipse, and will end with a third eclipse in mid-August. These moons and eclipses are an extremely important and powerful time for change in our lives. People, places, and things will be changing and shifting in or out of our reality. The most important thing to remember is that there is divine timing in all of this movement and every change is there for our highest good — even though it may not feel like it at the moment."

So, before you start to get concerned about this blood moon and how it will affect you on Friday, take a deep breath. As Domain points out, no matter what happens, it will be "for our highest good."

This is how you can expect your mood to be affected by this epic lunar eclipse, according to your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "This moon will be working in your 11th house, which is your social circle and material goals," says Domain. "You may need to let go of someone or a group that no longer serves you. Release attachments now and you’ll gain more of what you need in the future, Aries!" In other words, to quote Herman Hesse, "Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go." So let go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle According to Domain, this moon is here to push out attachments you don't need so you can move forward, especially in your career. It's just up to you to make the first step toward your future. "There will be transformation in your house of career," says Domain. "Is there something that you’ve always wanted to do but were skeptical that you could do it? Take small steps and start researching your goals. Visualization is the key here, Taurus!"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Gemini, get ready to feel a bit vulnerable as you question everything you've known up until this point. But this vulnerability will be a good thing and will lead to better things. "Your belief systems will be reviewed and you will feel the need to shed old belief patterns," says Domain. "It may feel like a vulnerable point, but once you surrender the old, you will make space for new meaning where it counts. Have courage, Gemini, it will all work out."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Mutual resources and assets might have to be let go of at this time," says Domain. "If you have been relying on someone else, it will be time for more self-reliance. You’ll find new ways in making your own resources. The inner strength that you find now will definitely boost your self-confidence, Cancer." If you've struggled with self-confidence in the past and being able to roll solo, this blood moon is really going to play in your favor, so take advantage of what it has to offer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "One-on-one relationships, business relationships, and agreements are fading away," says Domain. "If the agreement is not fading away naturally, it might just need to be cut out if it’s not working in your highest good." According to Domain, this is a great time to realize what connections are important and what are just weighing you down. Whether these connections are toxic or simply not for you, it's time to assess and break free of them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Addictions or anything bringing the body out of balance can now be looked at and you can find freedom from it," says Domain. "This can even be over-thinking, over-working — any bad habit can finally be let go of for good. Lighter and brighter, Virgo!" Nothing says "new you," like ridding your body — and soul — of habits that are doing more destruction than good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "This moon will help you finally cut off an old love partner that has been constantly disappointing you or someone that’s been disconnected but that you were still emotionally attached to," says Domain. "Make space for new love, Libra!" Sounds like it's time to either get back on those dating apps or throw yourself out into the remaining summer with a fervor to meet someone in real life. That is, if you're looking for new love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle According to Domain, you, Scorpio will find that the attachments you'll be releasing from your life are related to family or people you regard as family. "You can review your old responsibilities to family (this can also mean friends whom you’ve chosen as family) and see if the responsibilities are a heavy feeling that you can lay down," says Domain. "It’s OK to love but not be responsible for the actions of those we love."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Similar to Scorpio, Sagittarius will be looking close to home, specifically at siblings (or close friends), and analyzing how whether or not these people are working with you for you to reach "your highest good." "It’s time to emotionally disengage or let go of old ways of communication with people that aren’t contributing to your productivity," says Domain. "Remember, we are only as good as our word, Sag."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Money and resources that you identify with will now need to be reviewed — ego attachment to physical things and possessions can be looked at and evaluated," says Domain. "A rich life can be had after surrendering your idea of what 'rich' means to you. Have faith, resources will come to you in new ways, Cappie." Material things are great, but maybe it's time to downsize and get back to basics and what's really valuable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "Your goals, career or how you appear to the outside world will be up for review (by you!)," says Domain. "Shedding what you thought you were (or thought you should be) that wasn’t working can be switched up." According to Domain, it's time to be your true self, Aquarius. You know, that one inside who's been trying to get out and reveal itself to the world. Besides, it has to be exhausting putting on airs, so give yourself — your authentic self — a break during this blood moon and going forward.